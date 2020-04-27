Bayern Munich Sell More Than 100,000 Bavarian Masks In 24 Hours: Report

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have come out in support of the fight against coronavirus. The Bundesliga leaders have sold more than 100,000 masks in the last 24 hours amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Germany even as the players have returned to Bayern Munich training. The proceeds of the Bayern Munich masks will be donated towards a charity set up by the club's players.

Bayern Munich masks: Proceeds to be donated to charity

Special masks available now for all #FCBayern fans!



Each mask was made as unique item and all proceeds will support #WeKickCorona ➡️ https://t.co/FyQV7GERw2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 24, 2020

Bayern Munich released a statement on the sale of the special masks. The club claimed that the Bayern Munich masks have been created with a unique design for every piece. The idea of making the Bayern Munich masks also balances the idea of having sustainability. The statement revealed that the proceeds from the sale of the Bayern Munich masks will be donated to 'WeKickCorona', a special initiative set up by club stars Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Bayern Munich training resumes amid coronavirus in Germany

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Germany, Bayern Munich training resumed in the first week of April. It is reported that Bayern Munich training has been carefully planned to avoid any violation of social distancing norms in the country. The Bayern Munich training involves players forming a group of five while on the field.

Bundesliga return in May unlikely

It has been reported that a Bundesliga return in May is unlikely after German chancellor Angela Markel extended the nationwide lockdown. A delay in the Bundesliga return could reduce several clubs to ruins due to the financial complications that have ensued due to the suspension of the competition.

