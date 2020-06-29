Man City Transfer News: David Alaba To Be Included In Leroy Sane Deal With Bayern?

Manchester City will end up as runners-up in the Premier League this season after Liverpool sealed a title win after a long wait of 30 years. Pep Guardiola and co will now be eager to come back fighting next year as they plan to dethrone the Reds. However, Man City winger Leroy Sane will most likely not be part of that plan as the German winger continues to stall contract talks in order to push for a move to Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City are open to Leroy Sane's departure this transfer window provided Bayern send David Alaba to the Etihad.

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich for €40m?

Man City transfer news: Leroy Sane transfer updates

If Bayern Munich receive a transfer fee for Thiago (no offers yet) they will spend it on Leroy Sané.



Sané still wants to join this summer but if City and Bayern don‘t find an agreement on the transfer fee, he will wait until 2021 to join Bayern.



[via @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/jsaWHAbq1J — Man City Report (@cityreport_) June 27, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Kai Havertz eagerly waiting for Real Madrid's call despite Bavarians interest

Man City transfer news

David Alaba to be included in Leroy Sane transfer? Bayern and Man City weigh their options

David Alaba has now spent 10 years with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Austrian defender has made 249 appearances for the Bavarian giants, having featured frequently under Hansi Flick as Bayern Munich romped their way to the 2019-20 Bundesliga title. However, if recent rumours are to be believed, David Alaba is on the hunt for a new challenge in Europe as he aims to push his limits. As per the Mirror UK, Bayern Munich could use David Alaba as a bargaining chip in any deal involving Man City star Leroy Sane.

Bayern Munich transfer news: Leroy Sane transfer update

Bayern Munich reportedly feel that Man City's £90 million valuation of Leroy Sane is too high and will hope that including David Alaba in the deal will drive down the price. Since rupturing his ACL last year, Leroy Sane has barely featured for Man City all season even after completing his rehab. The 24-year-old has already entered the final 18 months of his current contract and talks have stalled on the youngster committing his future to City. Pep Guardiola will be hoping to team up with his former protege David Alaba who could end up at the Etihad next season.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Leroy Sane rejects contract extension, opens door for Bayern Munich

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Kaka rejected a shock €100m transfer to Manchester City in 2009

Update @LeroySane19: If @FCBayern will receive a transfer fee for @Thiago6 (there is no offer for him yet), the Club will spend this transfer fee for Sané — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 27, 2020

Bayern Munich transfer news

Elsewhere, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been featuring in the Bayern Munich transfer news since last week. Thiago is yet to extend his deal at Bayern and is reportedly looking for a new challenge next season. According to some reports, Thiago wants to lift the Champions League title and is considering a move to Liverpool. However, Liverpool are yet to put an offer on the table. Bayern Munich will likely use the funds from the Thiago sale to fund Sane's arrival.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez praise by Ilkay Gundogan

Image Courtesy: Bayern, Man City Twitter