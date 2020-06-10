Bayern Munich Manager Hansi Flick Drops Hint At Signing Man City Winger Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich registered a comfortable 2-4 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their last Bundesliga outing over the weekend. The Bavarian giants have been unstoppable since the start of 2020. Bayern Munich have scored an unbelievable 17 goals in their last five Bundesliga matches since the league resumed last month. The Bavarian giants are top the Bundesliga table with a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in second and are likely to win yet another Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has overseen the turnaround of fortune for the Bavarians who endured a mixed start to the 2019-20 season under former boss Niko Kovac. Ahead of Wednesday's DFB Pokal semi-final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick once again gave life to the Leroy Sane transfer rumour mill with some interesting comments in the pre-match presser.

Also Read | Manchester City star Sergio Aguero set to give Spanish lessons to young kids during the lockdown

Bayern Munich gear up for DFB Pokal semi-final on Wednesday

🎙️ #Flick: "We are slightly at ease, which is important. Even today in training we weren't quite at 100%, but tomorrow we will be. We absolutely want to win and reach the final. But that won't be easy."#FCBSGE #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/KeaJtNVUZf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 9, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich and Manchester City could agree a Leroy Sane transfer deal by the end of May

Leroy Sane transfer news

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick drops hint at signing Man City winger Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick was quoted in the pre-match presser as saying, "If you ask me about positions, I'd say wide players – full-backs or wingers – who can add a bit of pace to the team. At the moment, we have three wingers in our squad - Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic and Kingsley Coman - and maybe that's not quite enough over a whole season. We've talked about that, and [sporting director] Hasan [Salihamidzic] knows the situation."

Leroy Sane transfer news

While Hansi Flick did not shy away from dropping a hint about what positions Bayern will look to address in the summer transfer window, it should be noted that winger Ivan Perisic is on loan from Inter Milan, and Flick's concern of having scant depth on the wings could be worrisome for a team competing for national and European glory, year in and year out. Manchester City's Leroy Sane has now completely recovered from the ACL injury he suffered at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Sane was pictured training along with his Man City teammates who are gearing up for the Premier League restart later this month. It will be interesting to see if Bayern and Man City can agree upon a deal that suits both parties in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis that has affected the transfer market in more ways than one. There have been reports that even though there is interest from other clubs, Sane has his heart set on a move to Bayern since his family want to get settled in Germany.

Also Read | Leroy Sane transfer: Bayern Munich close in on Manchester City star in a deal worth €45 million

Manchester City players train ahead of Premier League restart

Also Read | Manchester City interested in signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as Leroy Sane's replacement