Bayern Munich Withdraw Contract Offer For David Alaba, Austrian Set To Leave The Bavarians

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed the club have withdrawn the contract offer for David Alaba's extension after his representatives rejected their new proposal. The Austrian defender has been at the Allianz Arena since 2008 and has established himself as one of the key players under various managers over the years. His departure is likely to mean a huge blow for the European champions.

Bayern Munich transfer news: David Alaba's future in limbo, Bavarians withdraw offer

David Alaba's contract with the Bavarians runs out at the end of the ongoing season. Although Bayern were keen on extending his stay beyond the current deal, salary negotiations have been far from smooth sailing. The talks prolonged without any amicable agreement between the two parties.

Speaking to broadcaster BR on the David Alaba contract talks, club president Hainer insisted that the club offered a very good proposal to the defender's representatives. During the previous meeting, the club asked Alaba's representatives to provide clarity by the end of October. They decided to contact the Austrian's advisors again when no response was received until Saturday, the president stated.

David Alaba Bayern news: Manager urged defender to continue

David Alaba seemingly deemed the offer not decent enough and urged Bayern to improve it further. The stance by the defender seems to have infuriated the club with the board now deciding to completely pull away from any negotiations. The David Alaba contract talks, insists Hainer, are off the table.

Speaking to the media amid the David Alaba transfer speculation, manager Hansi Flick says he expects him to commit his future soon, but it is his decision ultimately. The manager, however, had expected that the Austrian international would extend his contract with Bayern Munich. "The team shall respect Alaba's decision," said Flick, who has won five titles including the Bundesliga and the Champions League since his appointment last season.

Bundesliga news: David Alaba transfer rumours set to reignite

During his 12-season stay at Munich, David Alaba has managed to win nine Bundesliga titles in all. His trophy cabinet also boasts two Champions League titles, along with six DFB-Pokal victories. With Bayern withdrawing their offer altogether, the defender is set to leave the club in June next year. The 28-year-old will be within his rights to start negotiating with prospective clubs from January to facilitate a free transfer next summer.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter