Tolisso Scores Spectacular Goal As Bayern Munich Thrash Atletico Madrid; Watch Video

European champions Bayern Munich began their title defence against Atletico Madrid with a sensational win at Allianz Arena. The Bavarians struck four times, while Manuel Neuer ensured he conceded no goals at all against Diego Simeone's men. Although Kingsley Coman struck twice, Corentin Tolisso's sensational strike stood out in the game, leaving fans in awe of the French talent.

Also Read | Choupo-Moting stars on Bayern debut months after losing Champions League final with PSG

Champions League results suggestive of Bayern dominance

Joshua Kimmich did much of the effort leading to the opener in the 28th minute. The defender won the possession from Joao Felix in the middle of the park before pinning an inch-perfect cross towards Coman. The forward then drifted behind Kieran Trippier before slotting it past Jan Oblak.

Coman was again at his best as he assisted the second goal for Hansi Flick's side. Leon Goretzka received a low ball across the box from Coman, who displayed a brilliant touch before rifling the ball past the goal line, beating Oblak. Atletico Madrid stood hapless in the game in the first half.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo blocked by Lucas Hernandez as fans applaud Bayern star's defending

Bayern vs Atletico: Tolisso goal drowns opponents

Although Joao Felix struck one goal back for Atletico Madrid, it was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). But Bayern had to respond and they did in a sensational way. Tolisso blasted the ball from outside the box, directing it into the top right corner, with Oblak's effort to save it turning sour. The stunner takes the Tolisso goals tally to two this season.

Extraordinary strike by Tolisso pic.twitter.com/D4tfeW6uWf — LeoulPrince 👑 (@LeoulPrince7) October 21, 2020

Although Bayern were leading by three goals already, the Allianz Arena outfit did not lose their grip in the game. Coman went on to bag his second goal of the night, scoring a sensational solo goal, beating Felipe Augusto on the way. Simeone's men could not survive the Bavarian wave, despite the presence of Luis Suarez in the ranks.

Also Read | Thomas Muller posts HILARIOUS video with horses, names them after Bayern teammates

Bayern vs Atletico: Bavarians aim for back-to-back titles

Bayern's performance against arguably the toughest side in their Champions League group is suggestive of the fact that Hansi Flick's men will not let their guard loose easily this time around. Clearly, the Germany heavyweights are keen on retaining the title, with the hope of becoming only the second team to do so, apart from Real Madrid.

Also Read | Bayern Munich win their 5th trophy of 2020 after thrilling win vs Dortmund in Supercup

Image courtesy: Corentin Tolisso Twitter