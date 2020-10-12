Cristiano Ronaldo Blocked By Lucas Hernandez As Fans Applaud Bayern Star's Defending

World champions France drew 0-0 at home to European champions Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. A hopeful attempt by Antoine Griezmann from the tightest of angles was saved by Rui Patricio, while Cristiano Ronaldo saw his attempt blocked by Lucas Hernandez, who produced an excellent sliding block.

Lucas Hernandez was found winning the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo and blocking a clear shot from the Juventus ace in a span of 10 seconds and this sensational display sent Twitter into a meltdown. Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez made defending one-on-one against Ronaldo look like a piece of cake and then produced a fantastic block to stop the Juve superstar from scoring.

The goalless draw means that Portugal top Group A3 with the same amount of points as France, but with a superior goal difference while also comfortably clear of Croatia and Sweden.

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez wins fans all over Twitter with display vs Ronaldo

Lucas Hernandez's performance took Twitter by storm with the left-back standing firm in the face of a talented Portugal attack led by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Here's how people reacted to the great display, which was more than pleasing on the eye.

Lucas Hernández the giant slayer. What a jugador. Genuinely out of words pic.twitter.com/amBsQR5Oic — Der Kaiser™️ (@DerKaiserBM) October 11, 2020

The most underrated player in the world not only in the Bundesliga in the world.



Lucas Hernandez pic.twitter.com/QPCW4CyO44 — . (@ftblNatt) October 11, 2020

Mbappe reacts to playing against idol Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League draw

Mbappe has previously expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and took to social media after the France vs Portugal game to label the Portuguese icon his idol. Kylian Mbappe post-match claimed that it was nothing short of a learning experience to meet a player who has won the much-acclaimed Ballon d'Or five times in his career. He went on to assert that his teammate Neymar has a similar playing style as that of the Portuguese and he is practically at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo.

France vs Portugal - Player of the game

Ruben Dias was the best player for Portugal on the pitch and was outstanding in this game while Lucas Hernandez ensured the Portugal attack had a tough night and was terrific in defence.

