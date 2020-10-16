Choupo-Moting Stars On Bayern Debut Months After Losing Champions League Final With PSG

FC Duren could not defeat a Bayern Munich side with very few first-team players in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Several of the Bayern players were away on international duty and manager Hansi Flick decided to opt for a side that included a number of fringe players, although captain Thomas Muller did lead the line. The Bavarians went on to defeat FC Duran with new signing Eric Choupo-Moting scoring a brace on his debut.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo blocked by Lucas Hernandez as fans applaud Bayern star's defending

Choupo-Moting Bayern debut marked with a brace

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern Munich only last month after turning down a contract extension with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The striker's stint at the Parc des Princes lasted two seasons that saw him deliver impressive performances, particularly against Atalanta in the Champions League. He won the league title twice during his time in the French capital.

Seemingly, Bayern's display in the Champions League final against PSG played a wider role in the 31-year-old's move to the Allianz Arena. Choupo-Moting was not included in the Cameroon squad for the international break to help him cope with his new club and he delivered an impressive performance on his Bayern debut.

Also Read | Thomas Muller posts HILARIOUS video with horses, names them after Bayern teammates

Thomas Muller scores from the spot, leads Bayern in first round

Choupo-Moting bagged his first start in the DFB-Pokal and had a quick impact on the game. He combined well with new signing Bouna Sarr to bag the opener in the 24th minute. Bayern's lead was doubled by Thomas Muller, who converted brilliantly from the penalty spot. Choupo-Moting went on to bag his brace after firing home a sensational strike, courtesy of another assist from Sarr. The Cameroon international was subsequently replaced in the 77th minute, playing a pivotal role in Bayern's victory in the DFB-Pokal.

Also Read | Bayern Munich win their 5th trophy of 2020 after thrilling win vs Dortmund in Supercup

Bayern take on Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday

The striker will expect to bag some minutes in the Bundesliga when Bayern play Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. Bayern are placed fourth in the Bundesliga table with six points, courtesy of two victories and a defeat. The club suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Hoffenheim on Matchday 2 but will look to make amends this weekend.

Also Read | Bayern's Alphonso Davies comically trolls McDonald's, claims restaurant didn't hire him

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter