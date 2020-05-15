Bayern Munich Sponsor TikTok Could Cash In On Robert Lewandowski, Muller's Presence

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich signed a new sponsorship agreement with social media platform TikTok earlier this week. The deal makes Douyin, officially known as TikTok outside China, an official Bayern Munich sponsor with the club aiming to increase their engagement with fans. Bayern Munich players Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller already boast a strong presence on the video-focused social network, and the Bavarian giants will now look to increase their already expansive social media presence with the new partnership.

Bayern Munich sponsor TikTok: Chinese company sign deal to become Bayern Munich sponsors

In an official club statement, the Bavarian giants announced TikTok as a Bayern Munich official sponsor. According to Bayern's club statement, this is TikTok's first partnership with a football club. Bayern Munich sponsor TikTok specialises in short-form content, with several million worldwide users sharing video clips of a maximum length of 15 seconds with other users. Users can post short clips with a maximum length of 15 seconds in portrait format with their mobile phone and creatively compose them with music, sounds and filters.

With Bayern Munich sponsor TikTok, The Bavarian giants aim to implement a clear, long-term plan in China for the fans, with the club also opening its office in Shanghai in 2016. Ye Jueming, head of Douyin Sports, said that as the Bayern Munich official sponsor, the company aims to produce great content about the club and Bayern Munich players in the future. The company signed the deal to become a Bayern Munich official sponsor just ahead of the Bundesliga return.

Bayern Munich sponsor Tiktok: Bayern Munich official sponsor could cash in on TikTok presence of Bayern Munich players

Bayern Munich sponsor TikTok could cash in on the presence of Thomas Muller and Rober Lewandowski on TikTok. The Bayern stars have been active on the video-focused social network throughout the lockdown and have garnered a number of followers through their interactive content. Bayern Munich's official Douyin account set up in July 2018 now has nearly 800,000 followers. The account was launched prior to a clash with Borussia Dortmund has already experienced over half a million video views. The account will allow users to access exclusive Bayern video clips and special filters designed to increase fan engagement without creating a TikTok profile.

