Bundesliga Return: Empty Stadiums, League Standings, Star Players And Relegation Battle

The highly-anticipated Bundesliga return for May 16 has nearly arrived, albeit with no fans being allowed inside the stadiums. The Bundesliga empty stadiums will be an unusual sight for players until the government further eases the coronavirus lockdown rules to allow fans inside the stadium. Here are the Bundesliga standings, stars to watch out for and a sneak peek into how some clubs are looking to fill up the Bundesliga empty stadiums.

Bundesliga return: Bundesliga empty stadiums

Top-flight clubs in Germany have spent the last week travelling from their hotel rooms to the training grounds, regularly being tested for coronavirus. Upon the Bundesliga return, there will be no neutral venues as clubs will make the away trip for their respective fixtures for the remainder of the season. However, the Bundesliga empty stadiums would mean that players will have to participate in games without the noise levels and support from the crowd. Borussia Monchengladbach fans have found an innovative method of keeping their players motivated on the pitch with their smiling faces on cardboard layouts.

Marco #Rose: "I think the cut-out campaign is brilliant. It gives BORUSSIA-PARK a little bit of life. It obviously doesn't replace real fans, but it's still nice to see them."

The #Bundesliga table has been unchanged for a while. But it won't be long now until the season restarts and the standings are shaken up once again!

Bundesliga return: Bundesliga standings

The Bundesliga standings have remained the same since 61 days with Bayern Munich still at the top of the table on 54 points and Borussia Dortmund four points behind the leaders. Red Bull Leipzig sit third and Monchengladbach are fourth with only six points separating the top four. The Bundesliga relegation battle could see Paderborn and Werder Bremen demoted from the Bundesliga as they occupy the bottom two spots on the table. Bremen are four points away from the play-off spot with Dusseldorf who are 16th and on 22 points.

🥠 Düsseldorf | 16th | 22 pts.

🐭 Paderborn | 18th | 16 pts.



With relegation a real threat, is this Paderborn's last chance to move out of the bottom?

Bundesliga stars: Stars to watch out for upon Bundesliga return

There are a few Bundesliga stars fans should keep an eye out for once football resumes. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been the talk of the town with several top clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old English sensation. Leipzig's Timo Werner has attracted interest from Premier League trio of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United and the German would be hoping to continue his goalscoring form. Werner has scored 21 goals this season only four behind Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski who is the top scorer with 25 goals to his name.

Serge Gnabry has been grabbing headlines for Bayern Munich of late as the German attacker has scored 11 goals this campaign forming a lethal partnership with Lewandowski in attack. Dortmund's Erling Haaland has already scored 8 goals for Dortmund since arriving at the Westfalenstadion in January. Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is another player linked with a move to England; the 20-year-old attacking midfielder has netted six times this campaign and played a vital role to help his team climb up to 4th on the table.

Keep your eyes on these guys 👀



Keep your eyes on these guys 👀

Bundesliga return on May 16: Rules and regulations

Upon the Bundesliga return, the league chiefs have outlined strict rules that need to be followed by clubs as not more than 213 people will be allowed inside the stadiums. Coaches, players and ball boys will account for 98 people on the pitch with another 115 officials and media personnel in the stands. Outside the stadium, there will be less than 100 people for occupational reasons. Handshakes have been banned and no team photos will be taken. There will be no child mascots walking out at the game. Each club will be allowed up to 5 substitutions per game.

