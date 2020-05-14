Jose Mourinho Asks Guardiola, Lampard "to Stay Home And Watch Bundesliga" As Tempers Fly

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho seemingly cannot cope with the idea of staying away from football any longer as he 'desperately' wants the Premier League to return to action. There are reports in England which suggest that the Premier League is set to return in June. This comes after a statement made by UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The statement has divided the footballing world as some came in support of the Premier League return while some are standing against the idea. Jose Mourinho, alongside other Premier League managers like Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti, is reportedly backing the idea of the Premier League return.

Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard against Premier League return

As reported by The Mirror, Jose Mourinho voiced his opinion against managers who stand opposed to the return of the Premier League. Jose Mourinho, in a recent League Managers' Association meeting reportedly told his fellow Premier League managers to 'stay home and watch Bundesliga' if they don't want the Premier League to return. Premier League managers like Pep Guardiola, Nigel Pearson, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard are not yet convinced that it is the right time for the Premier League to resume. Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard have expressed concerns about their players' safety as they feel that the Premier League return is being scheduled too close for comfort.

Jose Mourinho is understood to be desperate for football to return, reportedly telling fellow managers at the League Managers’ Association meeting:



🗣️ "If you don’t want to play, stay home and watch Bundlesliga!” [Daily Mirror] #THFC pic.twitter.com/pcW3ntG2dE — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) May 14, 2020

Jose Mourinho on Bundesliga return and players' fitness

According to Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho stated, "I don't think my position in the meeting has been reflected fairly at all today in media reports. I have not asked for any delay. I want to train, and I am desperate for the Premier League to return as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly now we are seeing other leagues preparing to return to action."

