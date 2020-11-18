Man United Concerned For Cavani Amid Growing COVID-19 Cases In Uruguay National Team

Several of the first team players of the Uruguay national team sent shockwaves across top clubs in Europe after testing positive for coronavirus. Most recently, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez contracted the virus. Suarez, who had played alongside Manchester United star Edinson Cavani in the victory against Colombia, sent out warning bells for the Red Devils this week after the coronavirus outbreak within the national team.

Luis Suarez COVID-19 report returns positive after training with Cavani

Following the tests carried out on the entire Uruguay national team, Suarez, Rodrigo Munoz and a member of the coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus. Although the three have returned to their respective homes, there's still uncertainty over the situation regarding the rest of the squad.

Gran victoria vs una siempre difícil Colombia y nada menos que de visita. A valorar el triunfo y seguir adelante. Felicitaciones a todo el grupo. Vamos la Celeste 🇺🇾!!! #ElEquipoQueNosUne #Eliminatorias #Qatar2022 @Uruguay pic.twitter.com/MNG0OsWnC9 — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) November 13, 2020

According to Infobae, the Luis Suarez COVID-19 result returned after the entire team had a meal together, suggesting that they were in close contact with the positive cases. More so, Cavani was also a part of the training sessions alongside Suarez, but no further positive tests have been reported apart from the three.

Man United fear Cavani COVID-19 contraction

Despite testing negative, Cavani will have to undergo self-isolation for two weeks on his return to the UK as per the coronavirus guidelines. This leaves the Old Trafford outfit with a lack of back-up options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Anthony Martial is already a doubt for the Red Devils after picking a back injury while with the French national team.

Cavani started in his side's defeat against Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker was sent off after his horrendous tackle on Everton star Richarlison. Apart from Richarlison, Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo scored against Uruguay to maintain a perfect run of form in the qualifiers, winning all four matches.

Cavani to miss Man United vs West Brom clash?

With Cavani's COVID-19 isolation on the cards, Man United will likely have to cope with his absence over the weekend. The 33-year-old is likely to sit out the Man United vs West Brom clash in the Premier League on Saturday. Solskjaer's men sit 14th in the Premier League table with 10 points in seven games this season.

Image courtesy: Uruguay football Twitter