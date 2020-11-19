Man United Made As Many As FOUR Official Bids To Sign Dortmund's Jadon Sancho Last Summer?

Premier League giants Manchester United were keen on roping in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Despite taking extreme efforts to sign the England international, the Red Devils could not succeed in convincing the Bundesliga heavyweights in negotiating for Jadon Sancho. A new report now reveals the number of offers that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made to Dortmund to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer given hope of landing Jadon Sancho next year

Four Man United Sancho bids last summer

Football pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, while speaking on the Here We Go podcast, has revealed that Man United made four offers in an attempt to sign the 20-year-old last summer. But Dortmund stood undeterred with their valuation set at £108 million. The Old Trafford outfit found Dortmund's demands excessive amid the coronavirus pandemic and the financial restraints that followed.

Manchester United made 4 bids for Sancho.... https://t.co/yrixBKotIJ — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 18, 2020

Reports during the initial days of the transfer window claimed Man United made a bid in the range of £50 million for the former Man City winger. Club chief Ed Woodward hoped to bring down the valuation by offering an amount closer to the one demanded by the Signal Iduna Park outfit, ultimately paving the way for Dortmund to further stand firm on their demands.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils plan to sign Milan's Calhanoglu for FREE next summer

Dortmund succeed in halting Sancho to United move

After weeks of uncertainty between the two sides, Man United finally attempted a final move with an offer of £91.3 million. However, Dortmund felt the amount undervalued their prized asset, who had the potential to become one of the best footballers in the world in near future.

Dortmund ultimately succeeded in ensuring Sancho's stay in Germany at least for another season. His contract was supposed to end in June 2022. But the club chiefs have time and again confirmed that the player's contract has been extended by a season more or until June 2023.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils revive interest in Villa captain Jack Grealish

Sancho's struggling form due to Man United rumours?

The unsettling Jadon Sancho transfer speculations seem to have had a detrimental impact on the winger's performance this season, as suggested by Dortmund manager Lucian Favre. But the England winger has rubbished the notion while on international duty. "Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I’m going through that at the moment," said Sancho as quoted by Mirror.

Also Read | Sancho to united: MUFC breakthrough in transfer talks after ‘£90m plus £18m add-ons bid’

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Twitter