Man United To Have Free Run At Upamecano In January Despite Liverpool, Bayern Interest

Manchester United are keen to add a centre-back to their ranks as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to bolster a defence that has been questionable far too many times this campaign. The Red Devils have thus been linked with a Dayot Upamecano transfer, with the RB Leipzig defender emerging as one of Europe's hottest properties in recent years. The 22-year-old is on the radar of several elite European clubs including treble winners Bayern Munich and Premier League champions Liverpool.

Also Read: Jovic Finishes National Duty With 3 Goals, More Than He's Scored Since Joining Real Madrid

Upamecano to United? Red Devils keen on RB Leipzig defender amidst Bayern links

According to SportBild (h/t SportWitness), Man United face stiff competition from a host of European and domestic rivals as they look to seal a deal for Upamecano. Solskjaer is reportedly a huge fan of the Frenchman and the Red Devils could try to fix a deal in January in order to deter other suitors. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all reported interest in the 22-year-old, with the latter looking for a swift replacement after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries.

Also Read: Barcelona Shouldn't Have Signed Antoine Griezmann, Says Presidential Favourite Victor Font

Manchester United ‘have pledged their interest’ in Dayot Upamecano. Exciting signing Looking towards next summer. [@Sport_Witness] #MUFC #UR — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) November 11, 2020

Bayern on the other hand are monitoring David Alaba's contract situation before eyeing a move for Upamecano. Alaba is yet to agree on a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions and could leave for free in the summer, opening the door for the RB Leipzig star. Furthermore, Jerome Boateng's future at Allianz Arena is also cast into doubt, with the World Cup winner also having entered the final year of his contract this season.

Bayern have been shrewd in their approach to transfers in recent years and have prized out talents in the Bundesliga, and Upamecano could soon follow suit.

Also Read: Everton Plotting Move For James Rodriguez's Former Real Madrid Teammate Isco: Report

📝 — Decision about Upamecano’s future could be made in January with first offers expected from the interested Premier League Clubs. #mufc #mujournal



[@cfbayern, @SPORTBILD] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) November 18, 2020

Upamecano release clause: Man United to have a free run at RB Leipzig star?

The RB Leipzig star has a release clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for €45m next summer and Premier League clubs could make a move in January to avoid competition. A deal similar to Naby Keita's move to Liverpool could be structured, where the Reds paid a premium above his release clause to seal the deal a year before his move to Anfield in 2018.

While both Liverpool and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the French defender's services, reports have suggested that both will not jump on the bandwagon and will refrain from making a move in the winter transfer window.

Also Read: Lukas Podolski Set To Play Ice Hockey For Local Club After Saving Team From Bankruptcy

While the Upamecano release clause is too expensive for the Bundesliga champions according to Bild, The Athletic reports that Liverpool are not keen on signing a centre-back despite their injury troubles with the focus more on youngsters like Rhys Williams to plug the gap.

Solskjaer desperately wanted a centre-back in the summer to line up alongside Harry Maguire and Upamecano could be the answer to their defensive troubles this season. The Red Devils have tracked the French defender since 2015 when he joined Red Bull Salzburg, but could finally act on their intel by making an official move five years later.

(Image Courtesy: RB Leipzig Instagram)