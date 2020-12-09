Bayern Vs Lokomotiv Moscow Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Bayern Munich will look to end their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign with another win as they play Lokomotiv Moscow in their final group A game. Have a look at Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream, Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, and other details of the upcoming game.

Bayern Munich walk into the match with an impressive record of 15 straight wins in the Champions League that ended during their 1-1 draw against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. However, Bayern Munich had fielded a weaker 11 as the majority of their players were rested for the same. The defending champions are assured the top spot and will look to rotate heavily again while Lokomotiv will come out all guns blazing as the Russian side hold a chance to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Also Read Is Eden Hazard Playing Vs Borussia Monchengladbach? Real Madrid Team News For UCL Clash

Lokomotiv have been very impressive in a difficult group this season. Despite slotting last in their group's Champions League standings, they have managed to draw against Atletico and Salzburg with 3 draws and 2 losses to their name. With 3 points, the Russian outfit currently sit at the bottom of Group A with just a point difference from Salzburg. A win against the Bavarian giants followed by a Salzburg loss to Atletico will help the Russian outfit cement a spot for themselves in Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow team news

Bayern Munich will likely be without Javi Martinez who suffered from a groin injury during their match against RB Leipzig last week. Hansi Flick will also be without the services of other defenders as Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng and Lucas Hernandez are nursing their injuries. German international Joshua Kimmich will be unavailable for Wednesday's game while Corentin Tolisso’s availability for selection remains uncertain.

Also Read Juventus Chiefs Nedved And Paratici BANNED For 'insulting’ Referee In Win Over Torino

On the other hand, Lokomotiv too starts the match with a depleted squad. They will play without Dmitri Barinov and Mikhail Lysov. The Russian outfit will also miss Ze Luis and Fedor Smolov. as the duo are sidelined for the game. Daniil Kulikov who suffered from Corona Virus will continue to recover from the same and is likely to miss out for the Russian side as they travel to Germany

Predicted Starting 11

Bayern Munich - Nubel, Sarr, Sule, Alaba, Richards, Musiala, Roca, Goretzka, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Costa

Lokomotiv Moscow - Guilherme, Zhivoglyadov, Corluka, Cerqueira, Rybus, Ignatjev, Krychowiak, Magkeev, Miranchuk, Eder, Lisakovich

Also Read Istanbul Basaksehir Striker Demba Ba CONFRONTS Fourth Official After Racist Slur: Watch

How to watch Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India on Wednesday (Thursday morning 1.30 AM IST for Indian viewers). Fans can also access the Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Bayern vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction

We predict a comfortable victory for the hosts who are likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of the game. Hansi Flick has great squad depth at his disposal which will prove too heavy for their opponents tonight. Prediction Bayern Munich 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Also Read Man United Could've Earned £8.5m In UCL Knockouts, £1m More Than Europa League Prize Money