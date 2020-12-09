Istanbul Basaksehir Striker Demba Ba CONFRONTS Fourth Official After Racist Slur: Watch

Parc des Princes witnessed unruly scenes on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were up for their final group stage clash of the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir. The game was suspended within 14 minutes of play with the two teams walking off the field after Istanbul's assistant coach Pierre Webo claimed he was abused racially by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu. Striker Demba Ba also got involved in the argument, a video of which has now begun doing the rounds.

PSG match suspended: Demba Ba racism argument goes viral

The game was brought to a halt after the referee sent off Webo, with the fourth official using a racial slur to describe him. The act caught the attention of Istanbul players, who decided to leave the field in protest against the racist abuse. PSG players also joined the chorus in condemning Coltescu's action.

This is how racism should be addressed.This is how it’s done! Not later! Not in the boardroom! RIGHT THERE!!! #DembaBa pic.twitter.com/xVMyZnVB94 — Gift Makoti 2.0 (@iamGiftedStill) December 8, 2020

Demba Ba got involved in a heated argument with the match referee with the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe also around. The Istanbul striker, who was on the bench against PSG, could be heard saying, "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?".

UEFA confirm rematch on Wednesday, assures of action against Sebastian Coltescu

Following the incident, the team, in a mark of protest, decided not to return to the field. The Super Lig outfit's president Goksel Gumusdag, while speaking to Turkish television channel TRT Spor, warned his side will not play until the fourth official is involved.

UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation.



Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football.

#NoToRacism — UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020

Taking cognizance of the matter, European football governing body has confirmed that Psg vs Istanbul Basaksehir suspended game will be replayed on Wednesday at Parc des Princes. The body has assured of strict action if Coltescu is found to have been involved in abuse, while also confirming that a new team of match officials will be helm for the Wednesday fixture.

Neymar, Mbappe speak against racism

BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y6114EFMFO — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 8, 2020

Several players have spoken against the racist abuse after the game. Neymar tweeted a picture of himself on Twitter with a caption that read, "Black Lives Matter." Besides, his teammate and French superstar Mbappe also condemned the act, further extending his support to Webo.

Image courtesy: PSG website