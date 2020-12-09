Juventus Chiefs Nedved And Paratici BANNED For 'insulting’ Referee In Win Over Torino

Juventus directors Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici have been fined and banned for 'seriously insulting' referee Daniele Orsato during the dramatic 2-1 derby win over Torino on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Serie A disciplinary commission made the ruling for Nedved and Paratici based on the report from the referee and fourth official following the game. Juve's third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio was also sent off in the final minutes of the game at the Allianz Arena after he yelled at the referee.

Juventus vs Torino: Old Lady chiefs face disciplinary consequences

Torino grabbed a shock lead at the Allianz Arena on Saturday after Nicolas Nkoulou scored just nine minutes after kick-off. For the majority of the game, it seemed as if Juventus would suffer their first league defeat of the season until Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci both scored late in the game to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. However, prior to hosts scoring two late goals, referee Daniele Orsato felt the wrath of Juventus chiefs Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici.

Juventus directors Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedvěd have been banned from carrying out activities with the FIGC until Dec. 21 and Dec. 14 respectively after insults aimed at the match referee during their derby win over Torino on Saturday — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) December 8, 2020

In his match report, Orsato claimed that he was 'seriously insulted' by Nedved and Paratici, who were hurling abuses at the referee from the stands. Paratici and Nedved have now been banned from carrying out any activities by the disciplinary board and suspended until December 14 and December 21, respectively.

This was Paratici's third offence already this season. He was fined £9,000 (€9,950) for 'disrespectful phrases against the match officials' during Juventus' 1-1 draw against Crotone in October. Paratici was then slapped with a £13,500 (€14,926) for 'threatening and disrespectful criticism of the referee' in the 1-1 stalemate against Hellas Verona.

On the other hand, Pavel Nedved was hit with slightly harsher punishment for hurling insults at the referee and officials. The Juventus legend was fined £9,000 (€9,950) along with his ban. Nedved had previously been banned from attending Serie A games for a month after confronting officials in January 2013.

Juventus had a disallowed goal during the game when Juan Cuadrado's effort was ruled out for an offside call on Leonardo Bonnucci. However, after the defender scored in the dying stages of the game, Juve's third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, who was on the bench, was shown a red card when he reportedly shouted at the referee, "Disallow this goal as well".

Juventus' comeback win over Torino on Saturday lifted them up to fourth place in the Serie A standings. Andrea Pirlo's men are still undefeated in the Italian top division this season and remain six points behind leaders AC Milan.

Image Credits - AP