Is Eden Hazard Playing Vs Borussia Monchengladbach? Real Madrid Team News For UCL Clash

Spanish giants Real Madrid have struggled for fine form in the UEFA Champions League this season. The game against Borussia Monchengladbach will play a crucial role in determining the team's future in the competition as they are yet to secure a berth in the Round of 16. More so, when Zinedine Zidane has been coping in the absence of key players due to injuries, including Eden Hazard.

Also Read | Eden Hazard has cost Real Madrid €72k a minute since €157 MILLION move from Chelsea

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? When is Eden Hazard coming back?

Eden Hazard was seen limping off in the game against Alaves a few days ago. Following tests conducted by the Real Medical services, the club confirmed Eden Hazard injury reports. The statement read, "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Although the injury report mentions the diagnosis, the club did not reveal a stipulated time scale for the Eden Hazard return on the field. Interestingly, this is the Belgium international's 9th injury since his famous move to the Bernabeu following a successful stint with Chelsea spanning 7 years.

Also Read | Eden Hazard has had more injuries than his goal contributions since joining Real Madrid

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? Eden Hazard injury update

Real Madrid play Borussia Monchengladbach in a crucial do or die clash on Wednesday. And the manager fears sacking if his side do not chalk out a win at home. If Los Blancos lose on Wednesday, this will be the first time in the club's history that they will be playing in the Europa League.

Real Madrid released the squad list f/or the clash on Tuesday. Interestingly, Eden Hazard does not make it to the list, suggesting he will not be available for the game. His injury has put off Zidane's dream of building a team around him, as he continues losing faith in the Belgium winger.

Also Read | Eden Hazard's three-year Champions League goal drought ends after spot kick vs Inter

Real Madrid team news: Sergio Ramos returns

Apart from Hazard, the defending LaLiga champions will be without striker Luka Jovic. The Serbian international had recently recovered from the novel coronavirus but has sustained an injury in the training. Besides, Martin Odegaard is dropped out due to technical reasons, while Daniel Carvajal recovers from his injury. But, in a major boost, skipper Sergio Ramos makes his way to the squad.

Also Read | Erling Haaland ‘happy’ at Dortmund amid interest from Real Madrid, says agent Mino Raiola

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter