Erling Haaland Injury Update: Dortmund Star Closes In on Return, Thanks Club For 1st Year

On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland took to social media to thank the Bundesliga club for his incredible first season. The Norweigan is closing in on his return to action following a hamstring injury he sustained earlier this month. Haaland was roped in by Dortmund just a few days before the 2019 January transfer window when they agreed to a €20 million move with RB Salzburg for the prolific youngster. Haaland has been in splendid goalscoring form ever since.

Erling Haaland injury update: Star set to return soon after hamstring setback

Only a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Erling Haaland had finished his rehabilitation programme at the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar. The star forward sustained a hamstring injury early in December which ruled him out for the rest of 2020. In his absence, Dortmund suffered humiliating defeats against Stuttgart and Union Berlin later in December which led to the sacking of manager Lucien Favre.

However, Haaland took to Instagram to provide an update on his fitness two weeks ago as he posted an image of himself with a 'thumbs-up' sign. He captioned the post, "Good news, Spoke with my doctors, should be back soon." Reports from BILD claim that if all goes well, Haaland could make his return for Dortmund against Wolfsburg on January 3, 2021.

Erling Haaland Twitter post: Striker thanks Dortmund for his stunning first year

Upon celebrating his first year with Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for the 'Black and Yellows'. The 20-year-old highlighted the special memories of his first year with Dortmund in pictures turned into a collage. Haaland captioned the post, "Thank You Dortmund for my first year at the club" followed by a black and yellow heart emojis.

Thank you @BVB for my first year at the club! 🙏🏻🙌🏻 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/KxC4xR5fvv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2020

Fans were quick to react to Haaland's post as one wrote, "Thank you for the memories, Golden Boy. Hope there are many more to come". while another added, "Please never leave Dortmund". However, an optimistic United fan wrote, "Hope it's your first and last year Haaland, we at United are waiting for you".

This season, Haaland continued his sizzling goalscoring form, having already bagged 10 goals in eight Bundesliga games and six more in four matches in the Champions League. Dortmund will be hoping that his return puts them back on track for the title race.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland Instagram

