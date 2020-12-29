Cristiano Ronaldo Gets A Mix Of Funny Reactions To His 'Caption' Picture

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another trophy to his cabinet after he was awarded the Globe Soccer Player of the Century Award on Sunday. The 35-year-old pipped the likes of long-time rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. for the honour in a ceremony held in Dubai. Ronaldo was at his classy best during the ceremony and was accompanied by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jr, his eldest son.

Also Read: Will Man City Be Disqualified From Carabao Cup SF Vs Man United After Covid Outbreak?

Cristiano Ronaldo award: Portuguese legend asks fans to caption his picture from awards night

Cristiano Ronaldo has his fashion game on point and the 35-year-old was at his stylish best during the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. After an eventful day where he bagged yet another honour, the Portuguese legend put his fans to work on social media, asking them to caption one of his pictures from the night. Ronaldo posted a picture of himself across all social media platforms where he could be seen with a microphone on and seemed as if he was thinking about something.

Also Read: Man United Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Fans did not disappoint Ronaldo and came up with some witty captions for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. A section of fans believed that the former Real Madrid star was thinking about which records were left to be broken in his stellar career so far. Some took the fun side of it, with one user commenting that Ronaldo's reaction looks as if 'he remembers an answer during an exam but cannot write it properly'. Some fans thought that the Juventus ace was already thinking of a potential sixth Ballon d'Or win next year, to match rival Lionel Messi's tally.

Also Read: Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Eibar? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Juventus ace reveals scolding son for drinking Cola

During the award ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo explained how he wants only what is best for his kids. Speaking of his eldest son Cristiano Jr, the former Manchester United star said "I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta, which is not good for the body. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything - I don't like it. Even my younger kids, I have four and want what is best for them but when they eat chocolate they always look at me and as a parent I have to be strong". Ronaldo further mentioned, "My eldest son has potential. He's a big boy, he's fast and he dribbles well. But this takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. I won't push for him to be a football player. If you ask me if I want, yes I want that but he's going to be whatever he wants".

Also Read: Man United Set To Trigger Extension In Cavani's Contract; Open To Keeping Him Beyond 2022

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Facebook)