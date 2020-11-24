BEI Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Quick links:
Melbourne Victory will square off against Chinese Super League side Beijing FC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction, BEI vs MLV Dream11 team and the probable BEI vs MLV playing 11.
Beijing carried on right where they left off in the AFC Champions League as they made a successful return to action with a win over Seoul. They now have two wins in two, topping Group E in the process. Beijing will be confident of further success and a win here will move them on to nine points.
On the other hand, Melbourne Victory did not end their A-League campaign well as they lost five of their last six matches. In terms of team news, Melbourne Victory will be without Robbie Kruse who continues to recover from injury. Based on recent form our BEI vs MLV match prediction is a Beijing Guoan win, the main reason being Melbourne may still be a little rusty.
Melbourne Victory have faced Beijing Guoan twice in 2010. One game ended in a draw while Beijing Guoan ran out 1-0 winners in the other.
We're back! It's finally MATCH DAY 🤩 #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/mwY1xWUU28— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) November 23, 2020
BEI vs MLV live: Beijing Guoan top picks
BEI vs MLV live: Melbourne Victory top picks
Goalkeeper - Matt Acton
Defenders - Wang Gang, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie
Midfielders - Chi Zhongguo, Fernando (VC), Renato Augusto, Leigh Broxham
Forwards - Andrew Nabbout (C), Alan Carvalho
