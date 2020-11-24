BEI Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Melbourne Victory will square off against Chinese Super League side Beijing FC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction, BEI vs MLV Dream11 team and the probable BEI vs MLV playing 11.

BEI vs MLV live: BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction and preview

Beijing carried on right where they left off in the AFC Champions League as they made a successful return to action with a win over Seoul. They now have two wins in two, topping Group E in the process. Beijing will be confident of further success and a win here will move them on to nine points.

On the other hand, Melbourne Victory did not end their A-League campaign well as they lost five of their last six matches. In terms of team news, Melbourne Victory will be without Robbie Kruse who continues to recover from injury. Based on recent form our BEI vs MLV match prediction is a Beijing Guoan win, the main reason being Melbourne may still be a little rusty.

BEI vs MLV live: Beijing Guoan vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have faced Beijing Guoan twice in 2010. One game ended in a draw while Beijing Guoan ran out 1-0 winners in the other.

BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Probable BEI vs MLV playing 11

Beijing Guoan probable 11 - Hou Sen, Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Zhang Xizhe, Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera, Alan Carvalho

Melbourne Victory probable 11 - Matt Acton, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Birkan Kirdar, Elvis Kamsoba, Andrew Nabbout

BEI vs MLV live: Top picks for BEI vs MLV Dream11 team

BEI vs MLV live: Beijing Guoan top picks

Fernando

Alan Carvalho

BEI vs MLV live: Melbourne Victory top picks

Andrew Nabbout

Leigh Broxham

BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction: BEI vs MLV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Matt Acton

Defenders - Wang Gang, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie

Midfielders - Chi Zhongguo, Fernando (VC), Renato Augusto, Leigh Broxham

Forwards - Andrew Nabbout (C), Alan Carvalho

Note: The above BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction, BEI vs MLV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEI vs MLV Dream11 team and BEI vs MLV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Melbourne Victory Twitter