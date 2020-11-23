ISL Live: Adil Khan Named Hyderabad FC Captain And Other ISL 2020-21 Updates

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez has announced that defender Adil Khan will captain the club in the ongoing Indian Super League season. Adil Khan will be joined by Aridane Santana, Subrata Paul and Joao Victor, who will form the leadership group and have been announced as the second, third and fourth captains respectively.

“It’s a massive responsibility to be named captain of Hyderabad FC, but it’s one I will relish. We’ve been working hard so far in the preseason under our coaches and it’s time now time for action. It’s going to be a challenging season, but all of us at Hyderabad FC are ready,” said Adil Khan after the announcement. Khan has been named as a permanent captain of a team for the first time in his career.

Khan, who joined Hyderabad FC in the club’s debut Indian Super League season signed a three-year extension till 2023 back in January. On the field, the leadership group will follow the sequence, where in the absence of the first captain, the armband will be worn by the next captain in the order.

Chennaiyin FC have named Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro as the captain for the 2020-21 season. Crivellaro takes over the duties from Lucian Goian, who left the club at the end of his deal earlier this year. Crivellaro was instrumental in the team's run to the final, where they lost to ATK. The Brazilian's national compatriot, Eli Sabia, and Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa have been named vice-captains.

Speaking on the official Instagram handle of the ISL, Sourav Ganguly, co-owner of ATK-Mohun Bagan and president of the BCCI, spoke about how the commencement of the ISL could affect sports in India. "I think a very good ISL season will clear all the cobwebs and doubts in everybody’s mind. It will inspire a lot of other sports as well. And I say that, including cricket, because our domestic season will start soon. We’re looking to start in the new year," he said.

Image credits: Hyderabad FC Media