BEL Vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Belshina Bobruisk host FC Smolevichi in Matchday 5 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Belshina Bobruisk are on the last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with just one point to their name. Bobruisk have not won a single game out of the four in the season so far. Belshina Bobruisk faced Neman Grodno in their previous Belarusian Premier League clash in which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As for Smolevichi, they are on the second-last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Smolevichi have bagged a total of two points in the league. Smolevichi are also yet to win a game in the league as they have failed to win one so far. Smolevichi have two draws and two losses to their name in the season. They faced Shakhtyor Soligorsk in their last league game which ended in a stalemate.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 8:00 PM IST at the Spartak Stadium. Here is the BEL vs SMO Dream11 prediction, BEL vs SMO Dream11 top picks and BEL vs SMO Dream11 team.

BEL vs SMO Dream11 team

BEL vs SMO Dream11 top picks

Sergey Glebko (Captain) Leonid Kovel (Vice-captain) Stepan Makarov

BEL vs SMO Dream11 team: Belshina Bobruisk full squad

Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

BEL vs SMO Dream11 team: FC Smolevichi

Aleksey Turik, Yevgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Ivan Veras, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Alexander Dzhigero, Andrei Alshanik, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Anatoli Makarov, Pavel Sadovski, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Stepan Makarov, Terentiy Lutsevich, Mutalip Alibekov, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Ivan Vasilenok, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Nikita Lazovskiy, Matvey Kazharnovic

BEL vs SMO Dream11 prediction

Our BEL vs SMO Dream11 prediction is that FC Smolevichi will win the match.

Please note, the BEL vs SMO Dream11 team and BEL vs SMO Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results.