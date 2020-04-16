Serie A's Latest Plans To Finish Season Include Playing Games South Of Italy, Every 3 Days

The official governing bodies of Serie A are starting to form a viable but sensational plan to complete the remaining season. Serie A officials are planning to play all the remaining games in the south of Italy. If this plan takes place, all the teams from the north will have to shift to the southern part of the country to complete the remaining games. However, the games will be played behind closed doors with no fans. If rumours are true, Serie A games will be played every three days until July 12 but the players whose contracts expire on June 30 will not take part in further games.

Also Read | Italy lockdown: Games Could Be Played Behind Closed Doors Until 2021 on Serie A return

COVID-19 Italy lockdown: Serie A games to be played in the southern side of the country

Serie A officials are reportedly eager to resume the season and will try their best to do so in every possible way. However, it will be a task for them to convince all the teams to agree to their plan. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Italy on a large scale. Serie A players like Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus last month and it has been two months since Italy has been in lockdown. It is also a possibility that the ongoing season is shelved completely, with officials warning that any gathering of people in numbers will undo all the progress the country has made in battling the coronavirus Italy outbreak.

Also Read | Serie A return: Lukaku, Sanchez Agree To Give Up Four Months' Salary Amid Coronavirus Italy Crisis

Coronavirus Italy: Gabriele Gravina on Serie A return

The president of the Italian Football Federation Gabriele Gravina, while speaking with Repubblica, said: "It will be very difficult to play in Bergamo, but also in Milan, Brescia or Cremona, a championship in the north, without games in the north, is a possibility. Here in Italy, it is impossible to think of doing it in a city. You cannot play 10 games in the same stadium in one weekend and 20 training centres would be needed."

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Juventus Will Not Accept Serie A Title Should Season Be Called Off

Coronavirus Italy: Juventus stars recover from coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Serie A Player Shares Scary Experience After Beating Coronavirus, Says He Was Terrified