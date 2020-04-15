Real Madrid Looking To Hijack Man Utd's Deal For Jadon Sancho: Report

Real Madrid have been linked with a number of players to re-build their side following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Real Madrid brought Eden Hazard in last summer and are reportedly aiming to get a couple of superstars when the summer transfer window opens. According to reports, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are their primary targets this season. However, Real Madrid are also eyeing a move to hijack Man Utd's prime target, Jadon Sancho, in the summer. It is believed that Man Utd are very close to signing Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer but Real Madrid could still play spoilsports.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Real Madrid or Man Utd?

Jadon Sancho will now have to decide between Real Madrid and Man Utd once the summer transfer window opens. Jadon Sancho is one of the most highly-rated players in world football since his meteoric rise to stardom. Borussia Dortmund are expected to ask anywhere north of £100million for the winger. The England international has already scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 games played in all competition this season. Prizing him away from Germany, therefore, will cost both Real Madrid and Man Utd a significant amount of money.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Jadon Sancho drops Man Utd hint

Jadon Sancho recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans during the coronavirus lockdown. However, one fan asked Jadon Sancho to 'sip water' if he was joining Man Und. Jadon Sancho was clearly spotted smiling on the camera as he turned away for a brief moment before taking a sip from his bottle. Sancho's gimmick sent Man Utd fans into meltdown on Twitter last week.

