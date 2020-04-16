Cristiano Ronaldo's Dating History From Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk To Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo met his fiance, Georgina Rodriguez in a Gucci store 4 years ago. The couple has been dating since then. Cristiano Ronaldo also has a child with Georgina Rodriguez, named Alana. The couple has hinted at tying the knot in the near future. However, before Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dated a number of high-profile celebrities.

Cristiano Ronaldo list of girlfriends over the years

Cristiano Ronaldo dating history: Gemma Atkinson (2007)

Cristiano Ronaldo was rumoured to be in a relationship with television actress Gemma Atkinson during his playing days at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tried to impress the former Emmerdale star by watching episodes of Only Fools and Horses. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gemma Atkinson broke up within no time. Gemma Atkinson is now in a relationship with Gorka Marquez and they also have a child together.

Cristiano Ronaldo dating history: Kim Kardashian (2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian were rumoured to be dating back in 2010. The reality show star was seen with Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid during a short holiday. There are also some videos of them dancing together at a concert. Kim Kardashian is now married to Kanye West.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian in a concert

Cristiano Ronaldo dating history: Irina Shayk (2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk were in a relationship for five years. The duo dated between the years 2010 and 2015. Ronaldo and Irina Shayk made a number of public appearances while they were in a relationship. However, the pair called it splits in 2015. According to rumours, the reason for their breakup was Irina Shayk's bad relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's mother.

