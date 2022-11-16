'Bemused' Wayne Rooney 'feels No Animosity' For Ronaldo Amid Explosive Tirade: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fierce interview with talk show host Piers Morgan took the football world by storm earlier this week. After two days of intense discussions about Ronaldo’s comments in the interview, reactions continue to flow in. Former Manchester United star and Ronaldo's ex-teammate Wayne Rooney has now reportedly revealed his reaction after the 37-year-old called him out in the interview.

Meanwhile, during his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo was asked about the constant criticism by his former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville. “Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s. I’m still playing at a high level, I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him, which is true. It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people who played with you, for example, Gary Neville as well,” Ronaldo said, referring to Rooney.

“People can have their own opinion but they don’t really know what’s going on inside the training ground at Carrington or even my life. They should listen to not only one point of view, they have to listen to my point of view as well. It’s easy to criticise but if you don’t know the whole story, it’s easy. They are not my friends,” the Portuguese captain added.

How did Wayne Rooney react to Ronaldo's 'finished career' claim?

Although Rooney is yet to speak about Ronaldo’s comments in public, reports by Sky Sports claimed that the DC United manager is ‘bemused’ by the comments made by Ronaldo. At the same time, reports also claim that the former English striker ‘feels no animosity’ towards Ronaldo for the comments. Rooney played for United from 2004 to 2017, before joining Everton and ultimately playing for DC United and Derby.

Rooney hung up his boots in 2021 and is currently managing the Major League Soccer club DC United. It is pertinent to mention that in a conversation with talkSPORT after Ronaldo denied coming into the match against Tottenham Hotspurs, Rooney lashed out at the player for his antics at Old Trafford. Interestingly, Ronaldo has made only four Premier League starts in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Rooney's criticism of Ronaldo's onfield antics from the past

“Him [Ronaldo] and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season; it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I’ve seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn’t accept that. Roy wouldn’t accept that at all,” Rooney said.

In his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo shed light on the reports earlier this year, which claimed the player desperately wants an exit from the team. However, as per the Portgual national, it was the club and the team management, that wanted him to leave. Ronaldo also claimed he doesn’t respect the club manager Erik ten Hag, as the manager is not respectful towards him.