Benfica Team Bus Pelted With Stones By Supporters, 2 Players Hospitalised After The Attack

The Benfica team bus attacked news grabbed headlines this week after the Portuguese giants were held to a goalless draw against side Tondela on Thursday night. A number of Benfica fans threw stones at the club's team bus when the vehicle was travelling through the major motorway near the club's Estadio da Luz training ground. The Benfica players attacked incident left Benfica stars Julian Weigl and Andrija Zivkovic with injuries and the two were rushed to a hospital in Lisbon for treatment.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Pulled Out Of Timo Werner Transfer Due To Financial Restraints: Report

Benfica team bus attacked: Benfica players attacked after draw, rushed to hospital

The Benfica team bus attacked story shocked fans on social media as enthusiasts of the Portuguese club expressed their frustrations following the 0-0 draw against Tondela, who sit in 13th place on the Primera Liga table. The Benfica players were attacked after the game by supporters outside the ground who hurled stones at the team's bus following the frustrating draw. The incident left two Benfica players injured due to the shrapnel which hit them.

News from the last hour that the Benfica team bus was attacked this evening by angry supporters in the aftermath of their goalless draw with Tondela earlier today.



Benfica duo Julian Weigl and Andrija Zivkovic were injured in the incident & required medical assistance. — Alex Goncalves (@Aljeeves) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Fixtures, Points Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming Details Ahead Of Matchday 30

According to reports from RTP, the 'Benfica players attacked' incident left 24-year-old German midfielder Julian Weigl and 23-year-old Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic injured. The two Benfica stars were rushed to a hospital in Lisbon for medical treatment following the 'Benfica team bus attacked' incident.

🙏 Gute Besserung, Jule!



Unser ehemaliger Spieler @JuWeigl musste am gestrigen Abend nach einem Angriff auf den Teambus von @SLBenfica leicht verletzt zur Beobachtung ins Krankenhaus. pic.twitter.com/uTpne6TAag — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 5, 2020

Primeira Liga live- Benfica vs Tondela

The Primeira Liga returned to action on Wednesday following the coronavirus break. The Benfica vs Tondela game ended 0-0 on Thursday night and Benfica missed the opportunity to go three points clear at the summit of the table following FC Porto's 2-1 defeat against Famailcao earlier. Instead, Benfica had to settle for a point and remain level with FC Porto on 60 points, with a superior goal difference, with nine matchdays remaining.

ALSO READ: FRB Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

The missed opportunity seemingly left Benfica fans enraged. A number of fans gathered outside the stadium as coronavirus restrictions stated that no supporters would be allowed inside the stadiums. It was the first game Benfica played in three months since the coronavirus pandemic halted football.

Benfica team bus attacked: Club terms attack as 'criminal activity'

Following the horror news of the Benfica team bus attacked, the club issued a statement in light of the events. The statement indicated that the club was deeply regretful of the 'criminal stoning' which took place outside the stadium. Benfica also stated that they will try to find the offenders of the 'criminal act'.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Earned An Astonishing €26.8m From Instagram, Second Only To Cristiano Ronaldo