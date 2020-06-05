Bundesliga Fixtures, Points Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming Details Ahead Of Matchday 30

Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich have taken giant strides and moved closer and closer towards yet another Bundesliga title since the resumption of top-flight last month. The upcoming round of Bundesliga fixtures is set to provide another dose of weekend entertainment for football fans in lockdown. Here are the Bundesliga fixtures, Bundesliga live streaming details as well as the Bundesliga schedule for Matchday 30.

Bundesliga live streaming: Bundesliga fixtures for Matchday 30

The first of the nine Bundesliga fixtures for Matchday 30 will take place at the Schwarzwald-Stadion when eighth-placed SC Freiburg host fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. The game is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 8:30 pm local time (Saturday, 12 am IST). On June 6, Saturday, table-toppers Bayern Munich will travel to the Bay Arena to face fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm local time (Saturday, 7 pm IST).

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig will welcome bottom-placed FC Paderborn at the Red Bull Arena in a bid to solidify their place in the top four. Paderborn were thrashed 6-1 by Dortmund in their previous game with Jadon Sancho netting a hat-trick. The Leipzig vs Paderborn game is set for a Saturday kick-off at 3:30 pm local time (Saturday, 7 pm IST). Lucian Favre's Borussia Dortmund will host ninth-placed Hertha Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park to keep the pressure on leaders Bayern Munich for the final run-in. The Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin game will commence on Saturday at 6:30 pm local time (Saturday, 10 pm IST). Here is the full list of Bundesliga fixtures for Matchday 30.

Bundesliga live streaming: Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich have been in sublime form since the resumption of the top flight, winning all five games and sit at the top of the Bundesliga table with 67 points. Borussia Dortmund remain seven points behind the leaders while RB Leipzig are in third with 58 points. Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen remain on 56 points respectively, making for an interesting finish to the season. At the other end of the table, Paderborn are staring at relegation with just 18 points in 29 games. Werder Bremen are in 17th place with 25 points, just two points behind Dusseldorf in 16th, who currently occupy the play-off spot.

We just got done with the last round, and the next #Bundesliga gameweek is here! 🤩



Who’ll steal the limelight this week? — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) June 2, 2020

Bundesliga live streaming details

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) have the broadcasting rights for Bundesliga fixtures in India. Fans can also watch the Bundesliga live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend.

