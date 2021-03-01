Benfica Vs Rio Ave Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Primeira Liga Live

Matchday 21 of the ongoing Primeira Liga sees SL Benfica taking on Rio Ave on Monday. The match is set to be played at Estadio Do Sport Lisboa E Benfica on March 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Tuesday, March 2) according to IST. Let's have a look at Benfica vs Rio Ave live stream, playing 11, and other match details of this encounter.

SL Benfica walk into the game as the fourth-ranked team on the league table having managed to record 11 wins, six draws, and lose three games this season. Walking into the games with 39 points from 20 league games so far, Jorge Jesus' men were knocked out of the Europa League by Arsenal in their last competitive outing. Currently, on a four-match winless run, the hosts want to get back on the winning ways and will hope to narrow down the gap between them and FC Porto with a win on Monday.

Rio Ave, on the other hand, who are currently slotted 10th on the Primeira Liga table, suffered from a narrow 0-1 loss to Famlicao in their last match. With five wins, seven draws, and eight losses this season, the visitors have collected just 22 points from 20 games so far. Mário Silva's men will be itching to get back to winning ways. However, they face a difficult challenge in Benfica and will have to play their A-game if they wish to collect any points and gather a positive result for themselves.

Benfica vs Rio Ave Team News: Predicted Playing 11

SL Benfica- Odysseas Vlachodimos, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Haris Seferovic, Darwin Nunez

Rio Ave- Pawel Kieszek, Aderlan Santos, Pedro Amaral, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevkovic, Pele, Carlos Mane, Ryotaro Meshino, Chico Geraldes, Gelson Dala, Rafael Camacho

Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live in India?

There will be no Benfica vs Rio Ave live stream in India, nor will there be an official broadcast for India. Here are the other Benfica vs Rio Ave live stream details:

Benfica vs Rio Ave venue: Estadio Do Sport Lisboa E Benfica

Benfica vs Rio Ave live site: Sofascore.com

Benfica vs Rio Ave date: March 1, 2021

Benfica vs Rio Ave time: 12.30 AM IST

Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction

Rio Ave have a blunt attack being ranked the second-lowest in terms of the number of goals scored this season while SL Benfica are the fourth-highest goal-scoring team in the ongoing Primeira Liga. The hosts have scored 33 times in just 20 games and also have the third-best defensive record conceding only 17 goals compared to Rio Ave's 23 goals this season. Benfica are clearly a stronger and better team and are expected to pocket three points with great ease on Monday.

Prediction- SL Benfica 1-0 Rio Ave