Steven Gerrard To Manage Liverpool? Rangers Boss Being Lined Up To Replace Jurgen Klopp

Defending champions Liverpool appeared to be back in their groove following a thrilling victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League. But the victory doesn't seem sufficient enough to brush off the criticism at the Anfield outfit following their disastrous performance in the previous few games. Jurgen Klopp has come under the scanner as uncertainty over his future continues. Meanwhile, some reports hint at Steven Gerrard's arrival, following his impeccable record with the Rangers FC.

Jurgen Klopp to be sacked by Liverpool?

Liverpool won their first Premier League game against Sheffield United after losing four games in a row. The defending champions are out of the title race prospectively as they tumble away from the top four spots in the Premier League. And there is increasing uncertainty over Klopp's ability to lead the lines.

Jürgen Klopp was left delighted with the Reds after a 'very important' away win 👊 #SHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2021

Notwithstanding his epic record of becoming the first manager to clinch the league title with the Reds apart from the Champions League triumph, the current struggle have cast doubts over his future. With every passing day, he is linked closely with a return to Germany. According to Daily Mirror, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is eager on taking up the top job at the German national team.

Joachim Low has been at the helm with the national team ever since 2006. Under him, Germany did clinch the 2014 World Cup, along with the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017. His side also ended up as the runner up in the European championship 2008, losing out the final against Spain.

Gerrard Rangers stats as he emerges as favourite to replace Klopp

Klopp's exit would serve a major blow for the defending Premier League champions. But the club are already on the hunt for a new manager and Steven Gerrard's name has emerged as the top pick to replace Klopp. The Liverpool legend is currently at the helm at Rangers FC and his team's performances have attracted attention from several top clubs.

Gerrard is closing in on guiding Rangers FC to their first Scottish Premiership title in over 10 years. His side are unbeaten after 30 league games this season, having racked up 82 points in 30 games. The manager's tactics have propelled his side with a massive 15-point lead over second-placed Celtic, further triggering Gerrard Liverpool link-up talks. His major highlights as the Rangers manager also include guiding his side to the round of 16 clash of the Europa League after a 9-5 aggregate win over Antwerp.

