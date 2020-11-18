Bengaluru FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21​​​​​​​

With the ISL 2020-21 season just around the corner, Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC will have their eyes fixed on winning their second ISL title in three years. The Blues have been a constant presence in the playoffs in every season they have featured in the league so far and are among the favourites to lift the trophy in the 2020-21 campaign. Spearheaded by India's all-time top goalscorer Sunil Chhetri, the Bengaluru FC squad has further been strengthened this year in a bid to attain success in India's top division.

Bengaluru FC team news: Full squad list and new arrivals

Bengaluru FC have bolstered their attacking department this year, having lured in Brazilian veteran Cleiton Silva and Norwegian forward Kristian Opseth. The former ISL champions also added Spanish defender Franz Gonzalez to their roster.

Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte Defenders - Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

- Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang Midfielders - Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

- Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar Forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Bengaluru FC schedule: Key Bengaluru FC fixtures for ISL 2020-21 season

Bengaluru FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign at the Jawaharlal Stadium on Sunday, November 22 when they host two-time finalists FC Goa. Carles Cuadrat's side face defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium on Monday, December 21. Bengaluru FC's final league game will be played at the Jawaharlal Stadium when they host league newbies SC East Bengal on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Sunday, November 22 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Saturday, November 28 – Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Friday, December 4 – Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Tuesday, December 8 – Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Sunday, December 13 – Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Thursday, December 17 – Bengaluru FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Monday, December 21 – Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Monday, December 28 – Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

ISL live stream details: How to watch ISL live?

The ISL 2020-21 games will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All ISL games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

