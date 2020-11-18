Bengaluru FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21​​​​​​​

Quick links:
With the ISL 2020-21 season just around the corner, Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC will have their eyes fixed on winning their second ISL title in three years. The Blues have been a constant presence in the playoffs in every season they have featured in the league so far and are among the favourites to lift the trophy in the 2020-21 campaign. Spearheaded by India's all-time top goalscorer Sunil Chhetri, the Bengaluru FC squad has further been strengthened this year in a bid to attain success in India's top division.
Bengaluru FC have bolstered their attacking department this year, having lured in Brazilian veteran Cleiton Silva and Norwegian forward Kristian Opseth. The former ISL champions also added Spanish defender Franz Gonzalez to their roster.
Bengaluru FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign at the Jawaharlal Stadium on Sunday, November 22 when they host two-time finalists FC Goa. Carles Cuadrat's side face defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium on Monday, December 21. Bengaluru FC's final league game will be played at the Jawaharlal Stadium when they host league newbies SC East Bengal on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
The ISL 2020-21 games will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All ISL games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
