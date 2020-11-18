Manuel Neuer Conceded 6 Goals In One Game For The 1st Time In His Career During Spain Rout

Germany shot-stopper Manuel Neuer conceded six goals in a game for the first time in his professional career as Joachim Leow's side were on the receiving end of a thrashing against Spain on Tuesday. The 34-year-old goalkeeper made his 96th international appearance, surpassing Sepp Maier in the process and becoming the Germany's most-capped keeper, but had a night to forget in goal. La Roja went on to confirm their place into the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Rodri, Mikel Oyarzabal and a hat-trick from Ferran Torres as Germany were powerless in trying to stop Luis Enrique's men at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford Launches Book Club And Publishing Deal To Promote Education For Children

Spain vs Germany: Manuel Neuer concedes six goals in a game for the first time in his career

Germany’s humiliating 0-6 defeat against Spain on Tuesday night was their worst defeat in nearly 90 years – and their worst competitive defeat ever. It was also the first time that Manuel Neuer let in six goals in his entire career (club and country), with his previous worst result coming in a 2-5 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in 2012. Surprisingly, Neuer failed to keep a single clean sheet in his four Nations League appearances this season.

Manuel Neuer concedes 6 goals in one game for the first time in his professional career [@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/xyXQGqe70N — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Xavi To Take Third Place On List Of Most International Wins

Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a 3-0 lead at half-time with Spain taking full control of the game. Torres then struck again in the second period before completing his first international hat-trick in the 71st minute. Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal piled on the misery for Germany by adding a sixth just before the full-time whistle.

ALSO READ: Barcelona To Sell Four Players In January To Fund Moves For Depay And Eric Garcia

The four-time world champions failed to muster a single shot on goal during the game and had only 30% possession. Bayern's Serge Gnabry came close with an effort as he hit the bar but Germany might count themselves fortunate to have conceded only six on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Tottenham's Gareth Bale Says He Feels "wanted" At Spurs In a Fresh Jibe At Real Madrid

UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday

Tuesday’s Nations League results mean that Spain, France and Belgium have qualified for the Nations League semi-finals, with either Italy, the Netherlands or Poland to join them on Wednesday. Here's a list of all the Nations League results on Tuesday.

Croatia 2-3 Portugal

France 4-2 Sweden

Spain 6-0 Germany

Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus

Luxemburg 0-0 Azerbaijan

Andorra 0-5 Latvia

Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands

Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein

Image Credits - UEFA Nations League Twitter