Sergio Ramos Has An Agreement In Principle To Extend His Real Madrid Contract For 2 Years

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season with an extension yet to be agreed upon. Amid mounting interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign the centre-back on a free transfer, recent reports suggest Real Madrid and Ramos have an in-principle agreement to extend his stay.

Sergio Ramos contract ends in June 2021

According to Real Madrid's contract guidelines, the club follows a policy of extending a player's contract every season after he turns 30. A similar policy was being drafted for Ramos, who at the age of 34, is currently in his final season at the Bernabeu as per his contract.

Real Madrid were keen on offering a year-long extension to the skipper, although he was determined to force a two-season stay. Ramos has been in scintillating form since the start of the current season and has shown no visible decline in his performance every since.

Sergio Ramos transfer talks end after in-principle agreement with Real Madrid

Some reports claimed that defending Ligue 1 champions PSG were looking to sign Ramos as the ideal replacement for Thiago Silva, who departed for Chelsea last summer. A three-season deal was being offered to the Spanish national team skipper if he entered into a pre-contract with the Parisians.

However, the spar broadcast on SER string has announced that a major breakthrough has been achieved on the Sergio Ramos contract negotiations. Club president Florentino Perez has given in-principle approval to extend Ramos' contract by two seasons.

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid career in brief

However, there's no clarity if the club will hike his salary, citing the financial restraints that have gripped Los Blancos amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sergio Ramos' salary, at present, stands at €12 million per season. Interestingly, PSG were keen on offering the Spaniard a €20 million per year deal.

Ramos is in his 16th season at Real Madrid, having joined the club from Sevilla in 2005. He has managed 660 appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in the process. This season, he has bagged three goals, along with an assist in 10 games across all competitions. Madrid sit fourth in the LaLiga table with 16 points in eight games.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram