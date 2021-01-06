Bengaluru FC Slump To Third Consecutive League Defeat For The First Time In ISL

Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC slumped to a 1-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday and set an unwanted club record. It was the first time that the Blues have gone on to lose three games in a row in the Indian Super League (ISL). Bengaluru are currently in fifth place on the ISL table as Mumbai City FC stretched their unbeaten record to eight games this season.

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC highlights

Heading into their crunch game against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru made just one change from their previous encounter as Deshorn Brown replaced Erik Paartalu. For the Islanders, Sergio Lobera named the same side that recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC earlier. Bengaluru last won a game on December 17 and were keen to get off to a positive start in the New Year.

Bengaluru did have the chance to open the scoring but Brown failed to justify his selection in the starting line-up and blazed his effort over the bar after being put through on goal. Cuadrat's men were then handed a reality-check after first-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh. India captain Sunil Chhetri managed to pull one back for Bengaluru in the 78th minute but Bartholomew Ogbeche's strike five minutes before the full-time whistle sealed the victory for Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai were much more clinical with their chances and the result propelled Sergio Lobera's men back to the summit of the ISL standings. It was their fourth straight win over Bengaluru FC in the ISL. The two teams have played each other five times in the last two seasons and the Islanders have come out victorious on four occasions.

Bengaluru lose three league matches in a row for the first time in their history #BFCMCFC #IndianFootball #ISL — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) January 5, 2021

However, Bengaluru suffered their third consecutive defeat for the first time in the Indian top-flight following their loss against Mumbai. The Blues suffered two back-to-back defeats twice during the 2018 season.

Bengaluru's next fixture against East Bengal FC could be decisive in their bid to push for a playoff spot. The Blues will take on Robbie Fowler's side on Saturday, January 9, at the Fatorda Stadium.

Image Credits - ISL Instagram