Pochettino Leaves PSG's Gates Open For Messi, Insists Great Players Are Welcome

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is on the verge of leaving his boyhood club at the end of the current season. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner sees off his contract in June, with no headway in extension talks as of yet. He has been linked with a move to either of the Premier League or to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Newly appointed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Argentine switching to the French capital.

Pochettino press conference: Boss avoids questions on rumours of Messi to PSG

Pochettino was unveiled as the new manager last week after Thomas Tuchel’s exit. His arrival at the Parc des Princes has propelled transfer talks, linking several players to PSG, including Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. However, Messi’s name hasn’t subsided a bit despite the change of guard in Paris.

In his pre-match presser, Pochettino was quizzed several times on the possibility of a move for Messi to PSG. But the former Spurs manager decided not to take on any direct questions on the subject, insisting on the hectic schedule ever since his appointment, citing several meetings and training for his first game with the Parc des Princes outfit.

Great players are welcome: Pochettino ignites Messi to PSG transfer rumours

But Pochettino did leave some room for discussion on the Messi transfer. He said, “We are going to have time to talk in the future, but any big player in the world is always welcome at Paris Saint-Germain." Interestingly, the Argentina international is free to enter a pre-contract with any prospective club to seal a free exit next summer.

Messi’s former teammate Neymar had triggered the Lionel Messi transfer talks when he claimed he’d want to play alongside the Barcelona icon next summer. Interestingly, Messi in his interview with LaSexta, had ruled out Neymar’s return to Barcelona, claiming that the club lacked the finances to re-sign the Brazilian forward.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen linked with PSG

Apart from Messi, Pochettino’s arrival at PSG has triggered rumours linking Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to the Ligue 1 outfit. The two midfielders enjoyed successful spells under the Argentine tactician and are currently struggling with their respective clubs. However, Pochettino is yet to stamp his confirmation on the talks. “They are rumours, and the reality is that we have just arrived and are working with the players who are here,” Pochettino clarified.

