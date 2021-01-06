Mesut Ozil To MLS? Arsenal Outcast Reportedly In Talks With DC United Over January Switch

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been struggling to find a new club with his contract with the Gunners set to expire at the end of the current season. The Germany international has been linked with several clubs in Europe, but his hefty wages have posed a potent threat for a future move. According to a recent report on the Ozil transfer, the Major League Soccer (MLS) seemingly appears to be his ideal destination.

Mesut Ozil to MLS? DC United move on cards before Ozil contract ends

Ozil has been restricted to the bench since March 12 and has not played a single game throughout the current season. He was dropped off the squads for the Premier League and the Europa League, hinting at the complicated relationship between Ozil and Arteta. Although the player has always maintained that he wishes to see off his remainder of the Arsenal contract, the chances of that look dim.

🚨 Exclusive: Mesut Ozil is in negotiations with DC United.



The MLS side have offered an attractive package which will see the expansion of his M10 brand across the US.https://t.co/8o3oQTIT3V — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 5, 2021

According to a report by Football London, the former Real Madrid superstar is in negotiations with MLS outfit DC United. The report hinting at the Ozil transfer comes to light after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently indicated at a mass exodus in January, insisting that the club were finding it difficult to sustain the number of players they have.

Ozil's wages, at £350,000, highest at Emirates

Ozil is the highest-earner at Arsenal. Ozil's wages are estimated at £350,000-per-week. His move to the MLS has major significance when it comes to off the field partnership. The report insists that DC United's offer includes the expansion of Ozil's 39 Steps Coffee brand. It also includes the idea of his own personal merchandise line.

The Washington-based MLS outfit are willing to make Ozil their marquee signing, while also assisting him in setting up his brand across the world. Mesut's agent Dr Erkut Sogut is said to enjoy a great relationship with DC United executive Sam Porter. Interestingly, Porter was instrumental in bringing Wayne Rooney to the club in 2018.

Arsenal's active January transfer window

This is the first time that concrete reports of a move for Mesut Ozil to MLS have emerged. His departure in January might free up the wage bill of the club. Besides, defenders Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are set to depart soon. Moreover, the club have recently confirmed William Saliba's exit, who has been loaned out to Ligue 1 side Nice.

