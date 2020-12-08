Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will look to keep their unbeaten streak when the two sides lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 PM IST. Bengaluru FC got their much-needed momentum going into this fixture as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 while NorthEast United have shown that they are very flexible and will look to go all out against a defensively strong Bengaluru FC. The two teams have met eight times in the history of the league, with Bengaluru FC having won five and drawn two. The NorthEast United has just one win to its name against Bengaluru FC.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United live? Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United live stream

The match will be telecast across Star Network’s sports and regional channels. It can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Venue: Fatorda

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United team news

The Blues do not have any injury concern going into the game, while NorthEast United manager Gerad Nus indicated in the pre-match press conference that he might be without a player or two due to minor knocks, however, he did not name them.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United prediction

With two wins and two draws in four matches, the Highlanders have started their campaign on a strong note but face tough opponents in Bengaluru FC who seem to be getting in form after their win against Chennaiyin FC. Both teams will want three points early in the tournament and will do all it takes to get them.

Sharing his thoughts on the encounter against NorthEast in the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach Cuadrat said, “It’s going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organized team. So, it will be interesting to see how we face the match and what we might do to try and get the three points.”

Based on recent form our Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United prediction is that NorthEast United will manage to pick up three points against a Bengaluru FC side that will keep a lot of the ball. NorthEast United have shown that having less possession doesn’t have much to do with the eventual outcome of games in the games that have gone by so far and are our favourites for the game.

