BAR Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, UEFA Champions League 2020 Match Preview

Barcelona hosts Juventus in their final Group G fixture of the UEFA Champions League. The match is scheduled to be played at Camp Nou on December 9, Wednesday and kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at our BAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction, BAR vs JUV Dream11 team and other details of the game.

Fans can finally witness the much-awaited on-pitch battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Barcelona host Juventus. Barcelona have been excellent in the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign. The Catalan giants are unbeaten in the group stages registering 5 wins in as many games. With 15 points to their name alongside a positive 14 goal difference, Barcelona walk into the match brimming with confidence.

Juventus, on the other hand, sit second in the Group G of their Champions League table. The Italian side has won 4 of their 5 matches with 12 points to their name. Their only loss came against Tuesday's night opponents back in October as Barcelona defeated a Ronaldo-less Juventus side in Turin by 2-0 courtesy to an early goal by Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi’s penalty.

𝘖𝘕 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘛 𝘌𝘗𝘐𝘚𝘖𝘋𝘌 𝘖𝘍 𝘜𝘚 𝘈𝘎𝘈𝘐𝘕𝘚𝘛 𝘑𝘜𝘝𝘌𝘕𝘛𝘜𝘚 ... pic.twitter.com/igEY6NA9Bw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 8, 2020

Squads to pick BAR vs JUV Dream11 team

Barcelona- Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Francisco Trincão, Ansu Fati, , Ronald Araújo, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, , Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Ricard Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, , Iñaki Peña, Arnau Urena Tenas, Matheus Fernandes, Konrad De La Fuente, Óscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Miralem Pjanic,

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, , Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca.

BAR vs JUV playing 11

Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

BAR vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Marc Ten Stegen

Defenders - J. Cuadrado, J. Alba, L. Bonucci C. Lenglet

Midfielders - De Jong (VC), A.Rabiot, M. Pjanic

Attackers - L. Messi, C. Ronaldo (C), A. Griezmann

BAR vs JUV match prediction

Barcelona have hit a purple patch of form in the Champions League and will be looking to remain unbeaten bin the group stage before heading for the knock-out matches. Juventus, who played without Ronaldo in their sides' previous meeting, will be aiming to take their revenge and walk away as victors. We predict a 1-1 draw as the group stage of UEFA Champions League draws to an end.

Note: The above BAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction BAR vs JUV Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs JUV Dream11 Team and BAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.