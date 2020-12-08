Camavinga Sends Alarm Bells Ringing At Real Madrid, Man United As He Confirms Exit Talks

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe, having delivered a scintillating performance for the Ligue 1 outfit since the previous season. His splendid display could not escape Didier Deschamps' attention, following which he received a national team call up, further making his international debut against Croatia in September. The player has now been linked with a move away from Rennes, with Real Madrid and Manchester United the top contenders to sign him.

Camavinga to Real Madrid talks gain momentum

Camavinga, in various interviews, had in the past, maintained he was happy in France and wasn't keen on a switch early in his career. He has been frequently linked with a move to defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid. Manager Zinedine Zidane believes Camavinga could be the ideal back up for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Camavinga had recently signed on with Jonathan Barnett’s Stellar agency, as reported by Spanish media publication Marca. Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that the 18-year-old midfielder has informed the Ligue 1 outfit of his intention to seek an amicable exit next summer. The recent report has sent alarm bells ringing at Real Madrid and Man United.

Camavinga to Man United following Pogba's exit talks?

Zidane is still keen on signing the France international but is well aware of the fact that Camavinga won't come cheap. Several reports claim Rennes might be willing to negotiate on the Camavinga transfer if the prospective clubs pay at least €60-70 million. But, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been cautious with his approach in the past couple of summer transfer windows and might not be willing to shell out the mammoth amount.

It makes the most sense for us to sign Camavinga as the Pogba replacement in January, he’ll actually be available and Rennes keep hinting that he won’t be as expensive as expected.



A young, all action midfielder with the potential to be the best in the world, get it done. pic.twitter.com/ReatXXBN0O — 🌬 (@KendricksIntern) December 7, 2020

Besides Real Madrid, Man United are also keen on sealing the Camavinga transfer, as per Daily Express. Moreover, recent comments from Paul Pogba's agent, confirming the midfielder's desire to leave the club next summer, might just accelerate Old Trafford outfit's interest in Camavinga to replace his French compatriot.

Camavinga Rennes contract runs until 2022

With 14 appearances across Ligue 1 and Champions League this season, Camavinga has racked up one goal already. He is bound by a contract which runs until June 2022. Thus, the Ligue 1 outfit will have to decide on his transfer next summer, or else might lose him out on a free transfer in 2022.

Image courtesy: Eduardo Camavinga Instagram