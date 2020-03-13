Benjamin Mendy Under Self-quarantine After A Family Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has undergone self-quarantine to avoid coronavirus contraction. The virus has created havoc across the globe, particularly Europe and Asia. Several major sporting events have either been suspended or being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Man City news: 'Benjamin Mendy coronavirus' issue sparks rumours

It is reported that Benjamin Mendy has undergone self-quarantine after one of his family members was tested positive for coronavirus. This casts further pressure on the entire first-team squad of Manchester City as the player has been with the team in training. The defender was also at Old Trafford last Sunday to participate in the Manchester derby. Therefore, both Manchester United and Manchester City players could undergo tests.

Man City news: Premier League coronavirus fears intensify

In a statement released by Manchester City, the club has confirmed that Benjamin Mendy will be under self-isolation. The defender has undergone tests to ascertain the contraction of virus, stated the club. Meanwhile, Premier League has also announced that all league games will now be played behind closed doors.

Premier League coronavirus: Benjamin Mendy self-quarantine? Man City vs Arsenal suspended

Earlier, it was announced that the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal was suspended after it was revealed that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis was tested positive for coronavirus. Arsenal had played against Olympiacos in the Europa League and the players came in contact with Marinakis after the game.

Mikel Arteta tests positive after 'Benjamin Mendy self-quarantine' fears

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

It was also reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been tested positive for coronavirus. Arsenal have released a statement claiming that people who were in contact with the manager would now undergo self-quarantine according to the guidelines set out by the British government.

Premier League coronavirus update

The statement also claimed that the club were trying to trace people who might have been in close contact with Arteta. The club also added that they would not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. The club will update supporters on their forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible, said Arsenal in a statement.

