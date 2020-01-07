Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Reveals That He Has A Football Pitch In His House

Manchester City's left-back Benjamin Mendy recently revealed that he has a football pitch in his house. Mendy bought the property back in 2018 from former cricket player Freddie Flintoff. The property is based in Cheshire and Benjamin Mendy purchased it for £4.8 million. Benjamin Mendy recently gave OTRO a trip to his house. He showed off his massive football ground where he trains. Mendy explained why he has built a pitch inside his house.

Manchester City's left-back Benjamin Mendy gives us a tour of his house

"When like Riyad (Mahrez) comes, (Raheem) Sterling comes, we put the net in the middle. You see the strap I put on the floor. It's like the limit and we play two touches. You know, like tennis with feet, and we stay for two or three hours," explained Manchester City's player. The player was then asked about who he thinks is the most hardworking player at Manchester City. To which, Mendy replied by taking Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany's name. Mendy said that Kompany was a beast in the gym.

The Machester City full-back gave viewers a tour of his amazing and incredible house. There are also many other luxuries in the house, including a 'cinema'.

Benjamin Mendy was missing from Manchester City's squad last season for a very long period of time because of injury. However, he is back in the squad and looks all set to help Manchester City lift their season. Manchester City are currently on the third spot of the Premier League points table with 44 points in 21 games. They are trailing behind Liverpool and Leicester City. They will face Real Madrid in their Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 clash.

