Benjamin Mendy's New Year Bash In A Spot As Gary Lineker, Ian Wright Slam Footballers

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year, football stars have been urged to follow stern regulations as put out by the respective football and health authorities. But the New Year bash saw several football stars including Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy breach COVID-19 rules, inviting massive criticism from every quarter. Football pundits Gary Lineker and Ian Wright, in particular, have slammed the football stars for breaching COVID-19 guidelines during New Year's Eve.

Benjamin Mendy violates UK coronavirus guidelines

Media reports had revealed that Man City star Mendy violated coronavirus guidelines during new year's bash. Following the revelations, the player accepted that three of his friends attended his private party, while also apologising for the same. Ever since the claims, British politicians have demanded the banning of Premier League stars who go against the regulations.

Happy New year 💙 take care of you and yours. 🤲🏿 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 31, 2020

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, as quoted by The Sun, has mocked Premier League footballers, stating that these people are supposed to be the role models for the society. According to guidelines in the UK, people from different households in tier four are prohibited from mixing indoors, more so following the detection of the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

Benjamin Mendy quarantine delayed?

Meanwhile, Man City have confirmed an investigation is being undertaken against the Frenchman, describing his behaviour as a 'disappointment.' He is yet to undergo quarantine and was in fact an unused substitute in Man City's cruising victory against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Interestingly, six of the first-team players at the Etihad are already under isolation after contracting the virus.

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright slam Premier League footballers

Apart from Mendy, Tottenham stars Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso also violated COVID-19 guidelines over the weekend. Besides, West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic were reported to have violated norms during the New Year celebrations. Former England footballers Ian Wright and Gary Lineker have slammed the irresponsible behaviour of the Premier League footballers.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Lineker slammed the players' 'inexplicable and unacceptable' gatherings during the weekend. Wright appears to have agreed with Lineker, claiming that something should be done about it, hinting at the demand for stern action against the footballers.

Image courtesy: Ian Wright, Gary Lineker Instagram