Man City COVID Cases Put Team In Trouble As Ex-PL Champions Announce MAJOR Development?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City suffered a major setback when two first-team players - Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Friday. Besides, two other staff members had contracted the deadly virus, according to the club's statement.

But the coronavirus trouble has cast spotlight on several other players of the club, following which the clash against Everton on Monday was postponed. Following the rising Man City COVID cases, the team's training ground has been closed for an indefinite period.

Everton vs Man City postponed after rising COVID-19 cases

Man City were set to travel to the Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League on Monday. But prior to the game, the club announced that the clash was postponed. "After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day", stated Man City.

The club believe that the COVID-19 cases are strong enough with the impact of spreading amongst the other players of the squad, apart from the staff members. Based on strong medical advice, the two teams have agreed to postpone the Everton vs Man City clash on Monday.

Man City training ground closed indeterminately

The Etihad based outfit have also shut down the training ground for an indeterminate period. Announcing the decision to shut down the Man City training ground, the statement also revealed that any future decision related to the same will be taken only when the entire squad is tested for the coronavirus.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," said Man City in their statement. Man City believe that the increasing cases are linked to their trip to London for the Carabao Cup quarter-final, although they do not consider Arsenal culpable in any way.

Man United vs Man City clash in doubt

The rising Man City COVID cases spell trouble for the upcoming fixtures. The club are to play Chelsea in the Premier League, apart from the clash against Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. However, the closure of the training ground might cast doubts on these fixtures, as the coronavirus UK crisis worsens.

Image courtesy: Man City website