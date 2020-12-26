Man City Stars Gabriel Jesus And Kyle Walker Test Positive For COVID-19, Club Confirms

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City have had a mixed start to the current campaign as they languish away from the top spot in the competition, with defending champions Liverpool maintaining the lead. Further sensing trouble for manager Pep Guardiola in an already troubled season, two Man City stars, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, even as the Etihad-based outfit approach the business end of the season.

Man City players with COVID-19: Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker COVID-19 reports confirmed

Man City released an official statement confirming the coronavirus positive reports of Walker and Jesus. The statement revealed that Jesus, Walker, apart from two other staff members have contracted the deadly virus. All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League safety protocols, apart from those of the UK Government.

"Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition”, said Man City in a statement. The coronavirus crisis comes at a time when City have struggled to pull off some spectacular form on the field.

Gabriel Jesus COVID-19: Striker struggling under Guardiola

The Etihad-based outfit sit eighth in the Premier League standings with 23 points in 12 games, languishing eight points behind league leaders Liverpool. However, the club have a game in hand. Jesus has been playing regularly ever since the injury to Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

But the Brazilian international has been unimpressive on the field, racking up just four goals in 11 games across all competitions. Most recently, he netted against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to help his side seal a spot in the final four of the competition. Besides, Walker has also managed 19 appearances across all competitions, suggesting his importance for the Spanish tactician.

Man City to play Newcastle United

Man City have a hectic schedule in waiting, with Newcastle United’s game to be followed by fixtures against Everton and Chelsea, apart from the Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United. Although Sergio Aguero has recovered from his knee injury, he has reportedly demanded some more time to return on the starting line-up.

Image courtesy: Man City, Kyle Walker Instagram