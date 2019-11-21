Dimitar Berbatov Has Slammed Gareth Bale For His Recent Wales-Madrid Controversy

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov has reportedly commented on Gareth Bale’s attitude recently. Bale created controversy when the player displayed a flag after his team defeated Hungary to secure a qualification for Euro 2020. "Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order," were the words printed on a Wales flag that Bale and his teammates celebrated with after full time.

His actions have invited criticism from all quarters, particularly the Los Blancos fans. Berbatov too stated his opinion on the issue. He stated that there is obviously some tension between Gareth Bale and Madrid. On the order of words on the flag, Berbatov commented that of course, Bale is Welsh and he is going to put his country first. However, Berbatov did not know why he needed to celebrate with that flag. He knows it is a bit of banter but it springs unwanted attention.

Berbatov went on to say that he did not need to do that. He added that it was Bale's decision and he may have felt that he wanted to show something like that. That said, he feels that it was not necessary. He further felt that maybe it was an emotional moment or maybe Bale didn't know what was on the flag. Either way, it did not look great and he thinks it was a bit silly.

On Bale’s role at Madrid, Berbatov feels that Bale is a quality player and it was true that he is not treated the right way in Spain. He also questioned that if Bale was not treated the right way, then why was he still there? He said that if you are good enough, every team will want you and you will play football again.

Bale was linked to Chinese Super League

Bale was heavily linked with a summer move to the Chinese Super League amid rumours of a breakdown in his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane. The 30-year-old has not played for the Los Blancos in the past month but created controversy after he was called up by Wales manager Ryan Giggs for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.