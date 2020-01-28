Steven Bergwijn Signs For Tottenham As Deal Agreed For £27 Million

Tottenham has agreed on a fee of 25.4 million pounds with 1.6 million in add ons to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn with the player all set to undergo a medical test at the Premier League club. According to reports, PSV's general manager, Toon Gerbrands said that the deal was confirmed, adding that the deal was signed at midnight on January 27.

Bergwijn is known for playing as a left-winger

According to reports, the 22-year-old player is known for playing as a left-winger and his arrival at Tottenham will boost the rebuilding process of a club currently 6th in the Premier League table. Tottenham secured the services of four players in 2019 such as Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Jack Clarke, and Ryan Sessegnon.

Owing to his impressive performances, Steven Bergwijn may have a strong chance for playing for the Netherlands at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Tottenham is keen on signing the player to fill in the gap left by Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan this year.

According to reports, Bergwijn called up PSV's interim manager, Ernest Faber to let him know about his desire to join Spurs and with immediate effect was not named in the matchday squad that scraped through 1-1 draw against FC Twente.

Players disagree with Mourinho's tactics

Just two months after Jose Mourinho was bought on board to replace Mauricio Pochettino, his players seem to disagree with his match tactics and style of training. According to reports, players are not liking his 'old-school' tactics and are of the opinion that his training methods are mundane and lack any imagination.

According to reports, players are of the opinion that their training sessions focus a lot on long balls and throw-ins in what is called a lower-league training session. Another problem that the players are facing is the way Mourinho is treating midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The 23-year-old French midfielder signed for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the year 2019 for a fee of £53.8million from Lyon but injuries have resulted in his game time being restricted to a couple of games. He has only played 20 games for the club in the 2019-20 season bagging 2 goals and providing three assists.

Tottenham next plays against Manchester City in a Premier League match on February 2. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is currently placed 6th with 9 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses in 24 matches they have played so far.

