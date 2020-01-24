Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Learned Managerial Skills By Playing Popular Game Football Manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the receiving end of severe criticism after the team’s dismal form in the Premier League this season. The manager has been criticised for his approach towards the game. Recent revelations are likely to create further controversy about Solskjaer’s stint with management. Since the defeat, fans have been demanding the sacking of Solskjaer and Ed Woodward.

Football Manager helped me learn about management: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s recent loss against Burnley in the Premier League has made fans believe that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the ideal one to lead United to its glorious days. This debate seems more convincing after looking at Solskjaer’s interview way back in 2013. While speaking to Daglabet, Solskjaer had revealed that playing Football Manager during his days as a United player helped him learn about management.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that when he played for Manchester United, he relaxed by playing Football Manager. He rated it as a fantastic game. He also accepted that he had learned a lot about football through it.

Football Manager resembles reality: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the game resembled reality. The makers had done extensive research on various players. He had also accepted that many players used to play FIFA and Football Manager. According to Solskjaer, it helped them to understand football better.

Manchester United will next play against Tranmere in FA Cup

Manchester United suffered a major setback in their Premier League campaign after their defeat against Burnley. Chris Wood opened the scoring for Burnley after netting the goal from a set-piece. Jay Rodriguez extended Burnley’s lead in the 56th minute, after playing a one-two with Wood. Manchester United are still placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 24 games. The Red Devils will next play in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tranmere on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

