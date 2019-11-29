BFC Vs HYD Dream11 ISL Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Things are not getting easier for Hyderabad FC in their debut ISL campaign. After dramatically losing to Chennaiyin FC on Monday, the ISL debutants will host last season's champions Bengaluru FC. Keep reading for the BFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction, match preview and team news.
Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad
Date: Friday, November 29, 2019
Time: 7:30 PM IST
At the pre-game press conference, head coach Phil Brown and captain Kamaljit Singh said they're aiming for a victory against the defending champions at our next home game.#AbHyderabadKhelega #PressConference #HyderabadFC #HEROISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/OjMWctrwkk— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) November 28, 2019
Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom of the points table after winning just once in their last five games. They remain 10th after taking just three points from a possible 15. Hyderabad FC are also the side with the leakiest backline, having already conceded 12 goals. To add to their woes, they will be without defensive duo Adil Khan and Sahil Panwar for the crucial tie.
After three draws to begin their season, Bengaluru have picked up well by winning their last two games. Sunil Chettri found the net in both the wins after failing to score in any of the first three games. Bengaluru FC are also the only side in the ISL yet to concede a goal from open play. Rahul Bheke remains a doubt for Bengaluru with a slight muscle problem.
Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Bobo
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran Polo, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri
Captain: Sunil Chettri
Vice-Captain: Udanta Singh
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC)
Defenders: Nishu Kumar (BFC), Matthew Kilgallon (HYD), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC)
Midfielders: Raphael Augusto (BFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Marko Stankovic (HYD), Nikhil Poojary (HYD)
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Robin Singh (HYD)
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
Note - The BFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.
