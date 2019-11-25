Chennaiyin FC Score 96th Minute Winner Against Hyderabad FC In A Thrilling ISL Game

The battle of the bottom two teams in ISL was as thrilling as it gets as both the sides held on till the final minutes to give their fans a bit of a surprise. There was nothing to separate between the two sides until 90 minutes but things took a turn during injury time on Monday evening in the Indian Super League. Chennaiyin FC's Andre Schembri drew the first blood of the match after scoring in the 92nd minute and John Gregory would have taken it as his first win of the season. But Hyderabad FC player Matthew Kilgallon spoiled their party by scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute. But the final twist of the match came when Nerijus Vlaskis scored the winner for Chennaiyin FC the very next minute (90+6) to give his side the winner. The game looked just a six-minute-long affair but probably the most interesting one of the ISL 2019-20 season.

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings, ISL result

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal- 8/10

Edwin- 6/10

Eli- 7/10

Goian- 7/10

Tondonba- 6/10

Mashi- 7/10

Thapa- 7/10

Thoi- 8/10

Chhangte- 7/10

Rafael- 8/10

Valskis- 9/10

Substitutes:

Dragos Firtulescu (68')- 6/10

Germanpreet Singh (69')- 7/10

Andre Schembri (82')- 8/10

90' +6 INCREDIBLE! @ChennaiyinFC HAVE WON IT!



Two injury-time goals weren't enough, Nerijus Valskis adds a third to give the home side a dramatic win!



CFC 2-1 HFC#CFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/fKpfEmwoYO — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2019

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Kamaljit Singh- 6/10

Gurtej Singh- 7/10

Rafael Gomez Lopez- 7/10

Matthew Kilgallon- 8/10

Mohammed Yasir- 6/10

Nikhil Poojary- 7/10

Rohit Kumar- 7/10

Marko Stankovic- 8/10

Marcelinho- 6/10

Bobo- 7/10

Robin Singh- 7/10

Substitutes:

Gani Nigam (65')- 6/10

Shankar Sampingiraj (80')- 6/10

