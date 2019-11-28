Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC Player Ratings From An Entertaining 2-2 Draw

Odisha FC put in a spirited performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as they came from behind on two occasions to rescue a point against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday evening. However, this Matchday 5 ISL fixture was all about one player and one player only, Chennaiyin FC striker - Nerijus Valskis.
The forward was all over the place in the second half as he scored a beautiful brace to get his team the lead on two occasions. However, Xisco Hernandez silenced the home crowd with a well-taken equaliser in the 54th minute to level the score at 1-1. After Nerijus Valskis scored his second of the night in the 71st minute, it looked as though Chennai would record a much-needed win in the ISL. However, Aridane Santana was there to spoil the party for the visitors as he scored in the last ten minutes of the match to rescue a point for Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.
Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Are Yet To Score This Season; Earn Just One Point In Four Games
.@xiscohm31 silences the home crowd! 🤫— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 28, 2019
Watch #CFCOFC LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/5Tw01QX2aO and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/1k0kHXsfee
Also Read | NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Player Ratings From A Thrilling 2-2 Draw In Guwahati
Goalkeeper
Vishal Kaith - 6/10
Defenders
Eli Sabia - 7/10
Tondonba Singh - 7/10
Lucian Goian - 6/10
Masih Saighani - 5/10
Midfielders
Edwin Vanspaul - 7/10
Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10
Anirudh Thapa - 6/10
Thoi Singh - 6/10
Rafael Crivellaro - 5/10
Forwards
Nerijus Valskis - 9/10
Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa won't settle for anything but a win
Goalkeeper
Arshdeep Singh - 5/10
Defenders
Carlos Delgado - 7/10
Shubham Sarang - 6/10
Narayan Das - 5/10
Midfielders
Marcos Tebar -7/10
Xisco Hernandez - 8/10
Diawandou Diagne - 6/10
Vinit Rai - 5/10
Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10
Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10
Forwards
Aridane Santana - 8/10
Also Read | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC player ratings, match updates, and news
Him again. And again.#CFCOFC #AattamReloaded @NValskis pic.twitter.com/EX0AsiCns5— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 28, 2019
Also Read | Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo heaps praise on FC Goa players