Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC Player Ratings From An Entertaining 2-2 Draw

Football News

The Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday evening. Here are the player overall ratings

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC put in a spirited performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as they came from behind on two occasions to rescue a point against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday evening. However, this Matchday 5 ISL fixture was all about one player and one player only, Chennaiyin FC striker - Nerijus Valskis.

The forward was all over the place in the second half as he scored a beautiful brace to get his team the lead on two occasions. However, Xisco Hernandez silenced the home crowd with a well-taken equaliser in the 54th minute to level the score at 1-1. After Nerijus Valskis scored his second of the night in the 71st minute, it looked as though Chennai would record a much-needed win in the ISL. However, Aridane Santana was there to spoil the party for the visitors as he scored in the last ten minutes of the match to rescue a point for Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

ISL: Xisco Hernandez pulls one back for the visitors in the second half

ISL: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC player ratings

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeeper
Vishal Kaith  - 6/10

Defenders
Eli Sabia - 7/10
Tondonba Singh - 7/10
Lucian Goian - 6/10
Masih Saighani - 5/10

Midfielders
Edwin Vanspaul - 7/10
Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10
Anirudh Thapa - 6/10
Thoi Singh - 6/10
Rafael Crivellaro - 5/10

Forwards
Nerijus Valskis - 9/10

Odisha FC

Goalkeeper
Arshdeep Singh - 5/10

Defenders
Carlos Delgado - 7/10
Shubham Sarang - 6/10
Narayan Das - 5/10

Midfielders
Marcos Tebar -7/10
Xisco Hernandez - 8/10
Diawandou Diagne - 6/10
Vinit Rai - 5/10
Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10
Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Forwards
Aridane Santana - 8/10

ISL: Nerijus Valskis was on fire against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 

Published:
