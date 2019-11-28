Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC Player Ratings From An Entertaining 2-2 Draw

Odisha FC put in a spirited performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as they came from behind on two occasions to rescue a point against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday evening. However, this Matchday 5 ISL fixture was all about one player and one player only, Chennaiyin FC striker - Nerijus Valskis.

The forward was all over the place in the second half as he scored a beautiful brace to get his team the lead on two occasions. However, Xisco Hernandez silenced the home crowd with a well-taken equaliser in the 54th minute to level the score at 1-1. After Nerijus Valskis scored his second of the night in the 71st minute, it looked as though Chennai would record a much-needed win in the ISL. However, Aridane Santana was there to spoil the party for the visitors as he scored in the last ten minutes of the match to rescue a point for Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here are the player ratings from the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Are Yet To Score This Season; Earn Just One Point In Four Games

ISL: Xisco Hernandez pulls one back for the visitors in the second half

Also Read | NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Player Ratings From A Thrilling 2-2 Draw In Guwahati

ISL: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC player ratings

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeeper

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Defenders

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Tondonba Singh - 7/10

Lucian Goian - 6/10

Masih Saighani - 5/10

Midfielders

Edwin Vanspaul - 7/10

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Anirudh Thapa - 6/10

Thoi Singh - 6/10

Rafael Crivellaro - 5/10

Forwards

Nerijus Valskis - 9/10

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa won't settle for anything but a win

Odisha FC

Goalkeeper

Arshdeep Singh - 5/10

Defenders

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Shubham Sarang - 6/10

Narayan Das - 5/10

Midfielders

Marcos Tebar -7/10

Xisco Hernandez - 8/10

Diawandou Diagne - 6/10

Vinit Rai - 5/10

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Forwards

Aridane Santana - 8/10

Also Read | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC player ratings, match updates, and news

ISL: Nerijus Valskis was on fire against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo heaps praise on FC Goa players